CAMTEK ANNOUNCES RECORD RESULTS FOR THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2022

Revenue of $79.6 million & 30% operating margin; Further growth expected in third quarter

MIGDAL HAEMEK, Israel , July 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ: CAMT) (TASE: CAMT), today announced its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Highlights of the Second Quarter of 2022

Record quarterly revenues of $79.6 million ; a 18% increase year-over-year;

GAAP operating income of $20.9 million ; non-GAAP operating income of $23.8 million , representing an operating margin of 26.2% and 29.9% respectively;

GAAP net income of $19.2 million and non-GAAP net income of $22.1 million ;

Positive operating cash flow of $13.0 million .

Forward-Looking Expectations

Management expects continued growth for the third quarter with revenues to be $81-83 million.

Management Comment

Rafi Amit, Camtek's CEO commented, "We ended the second quarter with record results and 18% growth year-over-year. We are aware of concerns about the possibility of slowdown in the semiconductor industry and we are monitoring the situation. At this point we do not see any signs of declining demand for our systems. With our strong backlog, we see continued growth into the second half of the year as well.

Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Revenues for the second quarter of 2022 were $79.6 million, an increase of 18% compared to the second quarter of 2021.

Gross profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.2 million (50.5% of revenues), compared to a gross profit of $35.0 million (51.9% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021. Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $40.5 million (50.9% of revenues), compared to $35.2 million (52.1% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021.

Operating profit on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $20.9 million (26.2% of revenues), compared to an operating profit of $17.0 million (25.3% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021. Operating profit on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $23.8 million (29.9% of revenues), compared to $18.5 million (27.4% of revenues) in the second quarter of 2021.

Net income on a GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $19.2 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to net income of $15.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021. Net income on a non-GAAP basis in the quarter totaled $22.1 million, or $0.46 per diluted share, compared to non-GAAP net income of $17.1 million, or $0.38 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2021.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term deposits, as of June 30, 2022 were $391.0 million compared to $383.3 million as of March 31, 2022. In addition, there were $47.0 in long-term deposits compared to $45.0 as of March 31, 2022. During the quarter, Camtek generated $13.0 million in operating cash flow.

Conference Call

Camtek will host a video conference call/webinar today via Zoom, July 27, 2022, at 9:00 am ET (16:00 Israel time).

Rafi Amit, CEO, Moshe Eisenberg, CFO and Ramy Langer, COO will host the call and will be available to answer questions after presenting the results.

To participate in the webinar, please register using the following link, which will email the link with which to access the video call:

For those wishing to listen via phone, following registration, the dial-in link will be sent.

For those unable to participate, a recording will be available on Camtek's website at http://www.camtek.com within a few hours after the call.

A summary presentation of the quarterly results will also be available on Camtek's website.

ABOUT CAMTEK LTD.

Camtek is a leading manufacturer of metrology and inspection equipment and a provider of software solutions serving the Advanced Packaging, Memory, CMOS Image Sensors, MEMS, RF and other segments in the mid end of the semiconductor industry.

Camtek provides dedicated solutions and crucial yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

With eight offices around the world, Camtek has best-in-class sales and customer support organization, providing tailor-made solutions in line with customers' requirements.

This press release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Camtek Ltd. ("we," "us" and "our"). Forward-looking statements include our expected revenues for the second and third quarter of 2022 and can be identified by the use of words including "believe," "anticipate," "should," "intend," "plan," "will," "may," "expect," "estimate," "project," "positioned," "strategy," and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Camtek to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Our actual results and performance could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of many factors, including as a result of the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global markets and on the markets in which we operate, including the impact of war in Ukraine, rising inflation, rising interest rates, volatile exchange rates and commodities' prices, the risk of the continuation of disruptions to our and our customers', providers', business partners' and contractors' businesses as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, such as for example the impact of China-imposed lockdowns; our expectations regarding sufficiency of cash on hand; our dependency upon the semiconductor industry and the risk that unfavorable economic conditions or low capital expenditures may negatively impact our operating results; anticipated trends and impacts related to industry component and substrate shortages and other supply chain challenges; the future purchase, use, and availability of components supplied by third parties; impurities and other disruptions to our customers' operations, which could lower production yields or interrupt manufacturing, and could result in the cancellation or delay of purchase of our products; the highly competitive nature of the markets we serve, some of which have dominant market participants with greater resources than us; the rapid evolvement of technology in the markets in which we operate, and our ability to adequately predict these changes or keep pace with emerging industry standards; the risks relating to the concentration of a significant portion of our business in certain countries in the Asia Pacific Region, particularly China (which is our largest territory), Taiwan and Korea, some of which might be subject to trade restrictions; changing industry and market trends; reduced demand for our products; the timely development of our new products and their adoption by the market;price reductions; and those other factors discussed in our Annual Report on Form 20-F and other documents filed by the Company with the SEC as well as other documents that may be subsequently filed by Camtek from time to time with the SEC.

While we believe that we have a reasonable basis for each forward-looking statement contained in this press release, we caution you that these statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Camtek's views only as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Camtek does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

This press release provides financial measures that exclude: (i) share based compensation expenses; and (ii) tax settlement expenses, and are therefore not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). Management believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance. The presentation of this non-GAAP financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Management uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures when evaluating the business internally and therefore felt it is important to make these non-GAAP adjustments available to investors. A reconciliation between the GAAP and non-GAAP results appears in the tables at the end of this press release.







CAMTEK LTD. and its subsidiaries



Consolidated Balance Sheets



(In thousands)











June 30, December 31,

2022 2021

U.S. dollars Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 56,041 241,943 Short-term deposits 335,000 156,000 Trade accounts receivable, net 73,114 57,825 Inventories 70,075 58,759 Other current assets 7,497 5,653





Total current assets 541,727 520,180





Long-term deposits 47,000 32,000 Long term inventory 4,878 5,150 Deferred tax asset 117 227 Other assets 427 190 Property, plant and equipment, net 30,419 25,400 Intangible assets, net 584 610





Total non-current assets 83,425 63,577





Total assets 625,152 583,757





Liabilities and shareholders' equity









Current liabilities



Trade accounts payable 35,135 33,550 Other current liabilities 51,130 56,137 Total current liabilities 86,265 89,687





Long-term liabilities



Other long-term liabilities 6,915 5,800 Convertible notes 195,190 194,643 Total long-term liabilities 202,105 200,443 Total liabilities 288,370 290,130











Shareholders' equity



Ordinary shares NIS 0.01 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized at

June 30, 2022 and at December 31, 2021;



46,355,859 issued shares at June 30, 2022 and 45,939,019 at

December 31, 2021;



44,263,483 shares outstanding at June 30, 2022 and 43,846,643 at

December 31, 2021; 172 172 Additional paid-in capital 182,176 176,582 Retained earnings 156,332 118,771

338,680 295,525 Treasury stock, at cost (2,092,376 shares as of June 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021) (1,898) (1,898)





Total shareholders' equity 336,782 293,627





Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 625,152 583,757

Camtek Ltd.













Consolidated Statements of Operations (in thousands, except share data)

















Six months ended

June 30, Three months

ended June 30, Year ended

December 31,



2022 2021 2022 2021 2021



U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Revenues

156,744 124,802 79,578 67,450 269,659 Cost of revenues

76,693 60,831 39,385 32,456 132,315













Gross profit

80,051 63,971 40,193 34,994 137,344













Operating expenses:











Research and development costs

15,199 11,244 7,522 5,766 23,473 Selling, general and administrative

24,451 21,288 11,796 12,188 42,973 Total operating expenses

39,650 32,532 19,318 17,954 66,446













Operating income

40,401 31,439 20,875 17,040 70,898













Financial income, net

860 562 227 176 1,030













Income before income taxes

41,261 32,001 21,102 17,216 71,928













Income tax expense

(3,700) (2,989) (1,919) (1,564) (11,651)













Net income

37,561 29,012 19,183 15,652 60,277

























Earnings per share information:















Six months ended June 30, Three months ended June 30, Year ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 2021

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars Basic net earnings per share 0.86 0.67 0.44 0.36 1.38











Diluted net earnings per share 0.78 0.65 0.40 0.35 1.34











Weighted average number of









ordinary shares outstanding









(in thousands):





















Basic 43,929 43,450 44,006 43,609 43,644











Diluted 48,150 44,612 48,153 44,750 45,035

Camtek Ltd. Reconciliation of GAAP To Non-GAAP results (In thousands, except share data)













Six Months ended June 30, Three Months ended

June 30, Year ended December 31,

2022 2021 2022 2021 2021

U.S. dollars U.S. dollars U.S. dollars











Reported net income attributable to

Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 37,561 29,012 19,183 15,652 60,277 Tax settlement (1) - - - - 5,305 Share-based compensation 5,592 2,681 2,927 1,470 5,815 Non-GAAP net income 43,153 31,693 22,110 17,122 71,397











Non–GAAP net income per diluted share 0.90 0.71 0.46 0.38 1.59 Gross margin on GAAP basis 51.1 % 51.3 % 50.5 % 51.9 % 50.9 % Reported gross profit on GAAP basis 80,051 63,971 40,193 34,994 137,344 Share-based compensation 628 301 326 173 653 Non- GAAP gross margin 80,679 64,272 40,519 35,167 137,997 Non-GAAP gross profit 51.5 % 51.5 % 50.9 % 52.1 % 51.2 %











Reported operating income attributable

to Camtek Ltd. on GAAP basis 40,401 31,439 20,875 17,040 70,898 Share-based compensation 5,592 2,681 2,927 1,470 5,815 Non-GAAP operating income 45,993 34,120 23,802 18,510 76,713

(1) In February 2022 the Company reached a settlement with the Israeli Tax Authorities and in the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, recorded a one-time tax expense in respect of its historical exempt earnings.

CAMTEK LTD. Moshe Eisenberg, CFO Tel: +972 4 604 8308 Mobile: +972 54 900 7100 moshee@camtek.com INTERNATIONAL INVESTOR RELATIONS EK Global Investor Relations Ehud Helft

Tel: (US) 1 212 378 8040 camtek@ekgir.com

