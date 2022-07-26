Versana Hires Industry Veteran David Kamp as Chief Technology Officer

Senior leader joins a management team transforming the syndicated loan market

NEW YORK, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Versana today announced that industry veteran David Kamp has joined the firm as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). In this role, Kamp is responsible for Versana's technology strategy, while building and managing its engineering and development teams. He will also collaborate closely with the company's senior management team and client base to ensure Versana's platform meets the high standards and technical specifications needed to create solutions for the complex syndicated loan asset class. Kamp reports directly to Cynthia E Sachs, Chief Executive Officer, and is based at the company's headquarters in New York.

Versana Logo (PRNewswire)

Versana is building a leading-edge, centralized syndicated loan platform that will digitally connect agent banks and institutional lenders on a real-time basis, bringing unprecedented data quality, transparency, and velocity to this $5 trillion market. The Company's founding strategic investors are J.P. Morgan, Bank of America, Citi and Credit Suisse, with additional global banks and key market participants expected to join later this year.

Kamp was most recently CTO at LTX, Broadridge's electronic corporate bond trading platform. Prior to joining Broadridge, Kamp was responsible for technology at TwoFour Systems, a company he co-founded that was subsequently acquired by Broadridge.

Spanning an impressive career of more than twenty-five years, Kamp has led important technology initiatives in fixed income, currencies and commodities, building platforms front to back, including OMS, position management, processing, data and analytics. His fixed income experience includes extensive work in the credit, rates and swap asset classes.

"We're thrilled to welcome David to lead the continued development of our technology platform that will transform the syndicated loan market," said Sachs. "Throughout his career, David has consistently demonstrated strength in software innovation and systems architecture, while also empowering his teams to work collaboratively to achieve optimal results. David will be an instrumental leader as we modernize the loan market to optimize operations and accelerate its growth for years to come."

"I look forward to digitizing this $5 trillion market to provide great efficiencies and scale," said Kamp. "Versana is the response to a longstanding industry need to create a real-time data platform leveraging cutting edge technology to simplify workflows throughout the loan lifecycle. I'm excited to join the impressive team that Versana has brought together."

The Versana platform, which will launch later this year, aims to reduce the corporate loan market's operational challenges by providing direct access and transparency into the most credible loan level details, portfolio positions and transaction history on a real-time basis. Versana will streamline workflows and lower costs, enabling agent banks to better serve their clients and for the overall market to improve the way it functions, to foster its growth and scalability.

For additional information and updates on Versana, please visit versana.io.

About Versana

Versana is an industry-backed fintech on a mission to make the syndicated loan market better. By digitally capturing agent banks' reference data directly from its source on a real-time basis, Versana provides unprecedented transparency into loan level details and portfolio positions, bringing efficiency and velocity to the entire market. Through our platform, participants can rest assured they're accessing the loan market's most credible source of deal information. With the support of our investors, Versana is fast becoming the technology of choice to usher in the long-awaited transformation of the syndicated loan market. To learn more, visit Versana.io.

Chief Technology Officer of Versana David Kamp (PRNewswire)

