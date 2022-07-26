Lyfebulb and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Seek Applicants for the Global 2022 Innovation Challenge in Organ Transplantation

NEW YORK and CARY, N.C., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lyfebulb, a patient-empowerment platform that connects patients with industry experts to support user-driven innovation, and Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, an Asahi Kasei, fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company, invite entrepreneurs to apply to their "Transforming Organ Transplantation Through Innovation" Challenge.

(PRNewsfoto/Lyfebulb) (PRNewswire)

The Lyfebulb-Veloxis Innovation Challenge is seeking a wide range of solutions to improve lived-experience and outcomes for individuals affected by transplant:

Treatments, methods and/or procedures

Diagnostics, patient monitoring and/or services

System-wide improvements to care

Advancements in health equity

Improvements to quality of life

"Transplantation is a complex medical, surgical, and mental process that not only gives the recipient a new take on life, but also brings new challenges that need to be addressed personally and understood by society. Living life post-transplant should not mean hiding from activities you loved before your diagnosis, nor should it lead to the need for additional medical procedures. Through this Innovation Challenge, we encourage entrepreneurial thinkers globally to bring us concepts, services and products that will allow patients, care partners and donors to thrive," said Dr. Karin Hehenberger, CEO and Founder of Lyfebulb.

Selected applicants will receive an invitation to pitch their business ventures to an expert panel of judges composed of healthcare industry, medical and patient leaders over the course of a two-day summit at Veloxis' headquarters in Cary, N.C. on October 13-14, 2022. Prizes will be awarded to two finalists to further grow their companies. The Innovation Award will be presented to a for-profit company and includes a $25,000 monetary grant. The Impact Award will be presented to a not-for-profit company and includes a $15,000 monetary grant. Additionally, Veloxis Pharmaceuticals may consider possible partnerships or investment opportunities with finalists beyond the challenge.

In addition to the pitch competition, finalists will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from the patient community, industry, Lyfebulb and Veloxis through workshops, learning hubs and informal networking.

"At Veloxis, we are committed to improving the lives and outcomes of transplant patients across the globe," says Mark Hensley, CEO of Veloxis. "We are excited to partner with Lyfebulb in hosting the Innovation Challenge and are looking forward to seeing what talented entrepreneurs come up with as solutions to problems facing this unique population."

The competition is free to enter and open to U.S. and international applicants. Official eligibility criteria and terms and conditions can be found on Lyfebulb.com: https://lyfebulb.com/innovation-challenges/challenges/veloxis-pharmaceuticals-innovation-challenge-the-future-of-transplantation/.

About Lyfebulb

Lyfebulb is an innovation accelerator that bridges the gap between patient communities and the healthcare industry by working directly with patients and care partners to generate insights and build new solutions to reduce the burden of living with chronic disease. The company operates two digital patient communities, TransplantLyfe and IBDLyfe. For more information, visit Lyfebulb.com, TransplantLyfe.com, IBDLyfe.com, Instagram, LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Karin Hehenberger's personal LinkedIn.

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals

Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an Asahi Kasei company, is a fully integrated specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA, Veloxis is focused on the global development and commercialization of medications utilized by transplant patients and by patients with serious related diseases. For further information, please visit Veloxis.com.

About Asahi Kasei

The Asahi Kasei Group contributes to life and living for people around the world. Since its foundation in 1922 with ammonia and cellulose fiber business, Asahi Kasei has consistently grown through the proactive transformation of its business portfolio to meet the evolving needs of every age. With more than 40,000 employees around the world, the company contributes to sustainable society by providing solutions to the world's challenges through its three business sectors of Material, Homes, and Healthcare. Its healthcare operations include devices and systems for acute critical care, dialysis, therapeutic apheresis, transfusion, and manufacture of biotherapeutics, as well as pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents. For further information, please visit Asahi-Kasei.com.

For more information:

Lyfebulb Contact:

Karin Hehenberger, MD, PhD

CEO & Founder, Lyfebulb

Phone: + 1 917-575-0210

Email: karin@lyfebulb.com

Veloxis Contact:

Caroline Barnhill

Oak & State Communications

919.244.1130

caroline@oak-state.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lyfebulb