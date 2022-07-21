Union Pacific Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

- Earnings per diluted share of $2.93
- Operating revenue up 14%
- Operating income up 1%
OMAHA, Neb., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) today reported 2022 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.93 per diluted share. This compares to 2021 second quarter net income of $1.8 billion, or $2.72 per diluted share.
"As anticipated, the Second Quarter was a tough one as we limited carloadings and increased expenses to recover network fluidity," said Lance Fritz, Union Pacific chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "We also experienced record high fuel prices and increasing inflation, adding pressure to our total costs. Offsetting the cost pressures were higher fuel surcharge revenue, solid core pricing, a positive mix, and continued train size initiatives. The result was operating revenue and income growth. Our network fluidity improved through the quarter, and we are positioned to grow volumes in the back half of 2022 while continuing to improve our service product."
Financial Results: Topline Growth Produces Quarterly Records for Operating Revenue, Operating Income, Net Income, and Earnings Per Share
Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021
- Operating revenue of $6.3 billion was up 14% driven by higher fuel surcharge revenue, core pricing gains, and a positive business mix, offset slightly by volume declines.
- Business volumes, as measured by total revenue carloads, were down 1%.
- Union Pacific's 60.2% operating ratio deteriorated by 510 basis points. Higher fuel prices negatively impacted the operating ratio 130 basis points.
- Operating income of $2.5 billion was up 1%.
- The company repurchased 3.1 million shares in second quarter 2022 at an aggregate cost of $722 million.
Operating Performance: Service and Efficiency Measures Lag as Network Recovery Continues
Second Quarter 2022 Compared to Second Quarter 2021
- Quarterly freight car velocity of 187 daily miles per car, a 12% decline.
- Quarterly locomotive productivity was 123 gross ton-miles (GTMs) per horsepower day, a 12% decline.
- Average maximum train length was flat at 9,439 feet.
- Quarterly workforce productivity was 1,034 car miles per employee, a 2% decline.
- Fuel consumption rate of 1.076, measured in gallons of fuel per thousand GTMs, was flat.
- Union Pacific's first half reportable personal injury rate improved to 0.93 per 200,000 employee-hours compared to 0.95 for first half 2021.
2022 Guidance: First Half 2022 Results Challenge Previous Full Year Volume and Operating Ratio Targets
Updated
- Stronger second half volumes should produce full year carload growth of 4% to 5%
- Full year operating ratio around 58%
- Second half operating ratio improvement vs. 2021
- Second half incremental margins around 50%
Affirmed
- Pricing gains in excess of inflation dollars
- Capital spending of $3.3 billion
- Long term dividend payout target of 45% of earnings
- Share repurchases in line with 2021
Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call
Supplemental financial information is attached.
This news release and related materials contain statements about the Company's future that are not statements of historical fact, including specifically the statements regarding the Company's expectations with respect to economic conditions and demand levels, its ability to improve network performance (including those in response to increased traffic), its results of operations, and potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russian-Ukraine conflict. These statements are, or will be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements also generally include, without limitation, information, or statements regarding: projections, predictions, expectations, estimates, or forecasts as to the Company's and its subsidiaries' business, financial, and operational results, and future economic performance; and management's beliefs, expectations, goals, and objectives and other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.
Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times that, or by which, such performance or results will be achieved. Forward-looking information, including expectations regarding operational and financial improvements and the Company's future performance or results are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statement. Important factors, including risk factors, could affect the Company's and its subsidiaries' future results and could cause those results or other outcomes to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Information regarding risk factors and other cautionary information are available in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for 2021, which was filed with the SEC on February 4, 2022. The Company updates information regarding risk factors if circumstances require such updates in its periodic reports on Form 10-Q and its subsequent Annual Reports on Form 10-K (or such other reports that may be filed with the SEC).
Forward-looking statements speak only as of, and are based only upon information available on, the date the statements were made. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information. If the Company does update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that the Company will make additional updates with respect thereto or with respect to other forward-looking statements. References to our website are provided for convenience and, therefore, information on or available through the website is not, and should not be deemed to be, incorporated by reference herein.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and
2nd Quarter
Year-to-Date
Percentages, For the Periods Ended June 30,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
5,842
$
5,132
14
%
$
11,282
$
9,781
15
%
Other revenues
427
372
15
847
724
17
Total operating revenues
6,269
5,504
14
12,129
10,505
15
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,092
1,022
7
2,193
2,048
7
Fuel
940
497
89
1,654
908
82
Purchased services and materials
622
478
30
1,183
968
22
Depreciation
559
550
2
1,114
1,099
1
Equipment and other rents
230
200
15
445
412
8
Other
331
284
17
668
604
11
Total operating expenses
3,774
3,031
25
7,257
6,039
20
Operating Income
2,495
2,473
1
4,872
4,466
9
Other income, net
163
125
30
210
176
19
Interest expense
(316)
(282)
12
(623)
(572)
9
Income before income taxes
2,342
2,316
1
4,459
4,070
10
Income taxes
(507)
(518)
(2)
(994)
(931)
7
Net Income
$
1,835
$
1,798
2
%
$
3,465
$
3,139
10
%
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.93
$
2.73
7
%
$
5.51
$
4.73
16
%
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.93
$
2.72
8
$
5.50
$
4.72
17
Weighted average number of shares - basic
625.6
658.5
(5)
628.9
663.1
(5)
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
626.8
660.1
(5)
630.2
664.7
(5)
Dividends declared per share
$
1.30
$
1.07
21
$
2.48
$
2.04
22
Operating Ratio
60.2
%
55.1
%
5.1
pts
59.8
%
57.5
%
2.3
pts
Effective Tax Rate
21.6
%
22.4
%
(0.8)
pts
22.3
%
22.9
%
(0.6)
pts
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
2nd Quarter
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended June 30,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
867
$
795
9
%
$
1,744
$
1,561
12
%
Fertilizer
183
179
2
363
349
4
Food & refrigerated
271
251
8
538
486
11
Coal & renewables
492
423
16
1,000
764
31
Bulk
1,813
1,648
10
3,645
3,160
15
Industrial chemicals & plastics
557
498
12
1,077
933
15
Metals & minerals
562
467
20
1,047
842
24
Forest products
386
348
11
750
664
13
Energy & specialized markets
586
546
7
1,138
1,076
6
Industrial
2,091
1,859
12
4,012
3,515
14
Automotive
561
428
31
1,062
875
21
Intermodal
1,377
1,197
15
2,563
2,231
15
Premium
1,938
1,625
19
3,625
3,106
17
Total
$
5,842
$
5,132
14
%
$
11,282
9,781
15
%
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
195
204
(4)
%
400
407
(2)
%
Fertilizer
53
54
(2)
98
98
-
Food & refrigerated
48
48
-
95
93
2
Coal & renewables
202
198
2
427
372
15
Bulk
498
504
(1)
1,020
970
5
Industrial chemicals & plastics
161
156
3
321
296
8
Metals & minerals
205
182
13
387
328
18
Forest products
63
64
(2)
127
124
2
Energy & specialized markets
141
138
2
272
277
(2)
Industrial
570
540
6
1,107
1,025
8
Automotive
192
173
11
382
353
8
Intermodal [a]
805
878
(8)
1,562
1,674
(7)
Premium
997
1,051
(5)
1,944
2,027
(4)
Total
2,065
2,095
(1)
%
4,071
4,022
1
%
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
4,451
$
3,894
14
%
$
4,357
$
3,838
14
%
Fertilizer
3,437
3,304
4
3,701
3,550
4
Food & refrigerated
5,770
5,226
10
5,703
5,230
9
Coal & renewables
2,426
2,134
14
2,340
2,051
14
Bulk
3,642
3,266
12
3,574
3,256
10
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,455
3,189
8
3,351
3,153
6
Metals & minerals
2,755
2,569
7
2,710
2,567
6
Forest products
6,128
5,463
12
5,898
5,357
10
Energy & specialized markets
4,161
3,944
6
4,189
3,886
8
Industrial
3,674
3,442
7
3,626
3,430
6
Automotive
2,919
2,479
18
2,780
2,482
12
Intermodal [a]
1,711
1,363
26
1,641
1,332
23
Premium
1,943
1,547
26
1,864
1,532
22
Average
$
2,830
$
2,449
16
%
$
2,771
$
2,432
14
%
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Jun. 30,
Dec. 31,
Millions, Except Percentages
2022
2021
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
788
$
960
Short-term investments
46
46
Other current assets
3,142
2,545
Investments
2,287
2,241
Properties, net
55,315
54,871
Operating lease assets
1,706
1,787
Other assets
1,156
1,075
Total assets
$
64,440
$
63,525
Liabilities and Common Shareholders' Equity
Debt due within one year
$
2,334
$
2,166
Other current liabilities
3,668
3,578
Debt due after one year
29,673
27,563
Operating lease liabilities
1,295
1,429
Deferred income taxes
12,777
12,675
Other long-term liabilities
1,983
1,953
Total liabilities
51,730
49,364
Total common shareholders' equity
12,710
14,161
Total liabilities and common shareholders' equity
$
64,440
$
63,525
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
Millions,
Year-to-Date
for the Periods Ended June 30,
2022
2021
Operating Activities
Net income
$
3,465
$
3,139
Depreciation
1,114
1,099
Deferred income taxes
93
128
Other - net
(505)
(147)
Cash provided by operating activities
4,167
4,219
Investing Activities
Capital investments*
(1,645)
(1,190)
Maturities of short-term investments
-
48
Purchases of short-term investments
-
(24)
Other - net
105
95
Cash used in investing activities
(1,540)
(1,071)
Financing Activities
Debt issued
4,090
2,896
Share repurchase programs
(3,473)
(4,085)
Debt repaid
(1,664)
(691)
Dividends paid
(1,556)
(1,350)
Net issued/(paid) of commercial paper
(151)
125
Accelerated share repurchase programs pending final settlement
-
(400)
Debt exchange
-
(268)
Other - net
(42)
(34)
Cash used in financing activities
(2,796)
(3,807)
Net Change in Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
(169)
(659)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of year
983
1,818
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
$
814
$
1,159
Free Cash Flow**
Cash provided by operating activities
$
4,167
$
4,219
Cash used in investing activities
(1,540)
(1,071)
Dividends paid
(1,556)
(1,350)
Free cash flow
$
1,071
$
1,798
*
Capital investments include locomotive and freight car early lease buyouts of $46 million in 2022 and $23 million in 2021.
**
Free cash flow is a non-GAAP measure; however, we believe this measure is important to management and investors in
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
2nd Quarter
Year-to-Date
For the Periods Ended June 30,
2022
2021
%
2022
2021
%
Operating/Performance Statistics
Freight car velocity (daily miles per car)
187
213
(12)
%
192
211
(9)
%
Average train speed (miles per hour) *
23.6
25.0
(6)
23.9
25.1
(5)
Average terminal dwell time (hours) *
24.6
22.9
7
24.3
23.2
5
Locomotive productivity (GTMs per horsepower day)
123
140
(12)
126
139
(9)
Gross ton-miles (GTMs) (millions)
209,789
207,803
1
419,495
400,890
5
Train length (feet)
9,439
9,410
-
9,321
9,330
-
Intermodal car trip plan compliance (%)**
62
71
(9)
pts
67
74
(7)
pts
Manifest/Automotive car trip plan compliance (%)**
56
67
(11)
pts
59
68
(9)
pts
Workforce productivity (car miles per employee)
1,034
1,060
(2)
1,045
1,031
1
Total employees (average)
30,715
30,066
2
30,452
29,910
2
Locomotive Fuel Statistics
Average fuel price per gallon consumed
$
4.03
$
2.16
87
%
$
3.48
$
2.01
73
%
Fuel consumed in gallons (millions)
226
223
1
460
439
5
Fuel consumption rate***
1.076
1.072
-
1.096
1.095
-
Revenue Ton-Miles (Millions)
Grain & grain products
19,459
20,190
(4)
%
40,488
40,538
-
%
Fertilizer
3,115
3,169
(2)
6,266
6,164
2
Food & refrigerated
4,257
4,641
(8)
8,959
9,139
(2)
Coal & renewables
20,558
20,716
(1)
44,808
38,252
17
Bulk
47,389
48,716
(3)
100,521
94,093
7
Industrial chemicals & plastics
7,685
7,990
(4)
15,244
15,045
1
Metals & minerals
9,662
8,584
13
18,407
15,460
19
Forest products
6,694
6,706
-
13,319
13,024
2
Energy & specialized markets
9,105
9,112
-
18,171
18,702
(3)
Industrial
33,146
32,392
2
65,141
62,231
5
Automotive
4,140
3,769
10
8,287
7,542
10
Intermodal
18,710
19,878
(6)
36,628
38,253
(4)
Premium
22,850
23,647
(3)
44,915
45,795
(2)
Total
103,385
104,755
(1)
%
210,577
202,119
4
%
*
Surface Transportation Board (STB) reported performance measures.
**
Methodology used to report is not comparable with the reporting to the STB under docket number EP 770.
***
Fuel consumption is computed as follows: gallons of fuel consumed divided by gross ton-miles in thousands.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
2022
Millions, Except Per Share Amounts and Percentages,
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year-to-Date
Operating Revenues
Freight revenues
$
5,440
$
5,842
$
11,282
Other revenues
420
427
847
Total operating revenues
5,860
6,269
12,129
Operating Expenses
Compensation and benefits
1,101
1,092
2,193
Fuel
714
940
1,654
Purchased services and materials
561
622
1,183
Depreciation
555
559
1,114
Equipment and other rents
215
230
445
Other
337
331
668
Total operating expenses
3,483
3,774
7,257
Operating Income
2,377
2,495
4,872
Other income, net
47
163
210
Interest expense
(307)
(316)
(623)
Income before income taxes
2,117
2,342
4,459
Income taxes
(487)
(507)
(994)
Net Income
$
1,630
$
1,835
$
3,465
Share and Per Share
Earnings per share - basic
$
2.58
$
2.93
$
5.51
Earnings per share - diluted
$
2.57
$
2.93
$
5.50
Weighted average number of shares - basic
632.2
625.6
628.9
Weighted average number of shares - diluted
633.6
626.8
630.2
Dividends declared per share
$
1.18
$
1.30
$
2.48
Operating Ratio
59.4
%
60.2
%
59.8
%
Effective Tax Rate
23.0
%
21.6
%
22.3
%
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
2022
1st Qtr
2nd Qtr
Year-to-Date
Freight Revenues (Millions)
Grain & grain products
$
877
$
867
$
1,744
Fertilizer
180
183
363
Food & refrigerated
267
271
538
Coal & renewables
508
492
1,000
Bulk
1,832
1,813
3,645
Industrial chemicals & plastics
520
557
1,077
Metals & minerals
485
562
1,047
Forest products
364
386
750
Energy & specialized markets
552
586
1,138
Industrial
1,921
2,091
4,012
Automotive
501
561
1,062
Intermodal
1,186
1,377
2,563
Premium
1,687
1,938
3,625
Total
$
5,440
$
5,842
$
11,282
Revenue Carloads (Thousands)
Grain & grain products
205
195
400
Fertilizer
45
53
98
Food & refrigerated
47
48
95
Coal & renewables
225
202
427
Bulk
522
498
1,020
Industrial chemicals & plastics
160
161
321
Metals & minerals
182
205
387
Forest products
64
63
127
Energy & specialized markets
131
141
272
Industrial
537
570
1,107
Automotive
190
192
382
Intermodal [a]
757
805
1,562
Premium
947
997
1,944
Total
2,006
2,065
4,071
Average Revenue per Car
Grain & grain products
$
4,269
$
4,451
$
4,357
Fertilizer
4,016
3,437
3,701
Food & refrigerated
5,637
5,770
5,703
Coal & renewables
2,262
2,426
2,340
Bulk
3,508
3,642
3,574
Industrial chemicals & plastics
3,247
3,455
3,351
Metals & minerals
2,660
2,755
2,710
Forest products
5,672
6,128
5,898
Energy & specialized markets
4,219
4,161
4,189
Industrial
3,574
3,674
3,626
Automotive
2,640
2,919
2,780
Intermodal [a]
1,566
1,711
1,641
Premium
1,782
1,943
1,864
Average
$
2,711
$
2,830
$
2,771
[a]
For intermodal shipments each container or trailer equals one carload.
UNION PACIFIC CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
Adjusted Debt / Adjusted EBITDA*
Millions, Except Ratios
Jun. 30,
Dec. 31,
for the Trailing Twelve Months Ended [a]
2022
2021
Net income
$
6,849
$
6,523
Add:
Income tax expense
2,018
1,955
Depreciation
2,223
2,208
Interest expense
1,208
1,157
EBITDA
$
12,298
$
11,843
Adjustments:
Other income, net
(331)
(297)
Interest on operating lease liabilities [b]
51
56
Adjusted EBITDA
$
12,018
$
11,602
Debt
$
32,007
$
29,729
Operating lease liabilities
1,609
1,759
Unfunded/(funded) pension and OPEB, net of tax cost/(benefit) of ($33) and ($21)
(113)
(72)
Adjusted debt
$
33,503
$
31,416
Adjusted debt / Adjusted EBITDA
2.8
2.7
[a]
The trailing twelve months income statement information ended June 30, 2022, is recalculated by taking the twelve
[b]
Represents the hypothetical interest expense we would incur (using the incremental borrowing rate) if the property under
*
Total debt plus operating lease liabilities plus after-tax unfunded pension and OPEB (other postretirement
