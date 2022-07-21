GDU holds new product launch event for fully autonomous inspection system of drones

SHENZHEN, China, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/-- The application scenarios for drones have been constantly expanding from initial short-time and non-continuous to daily and continuous. Nevertheless, drones still rely on flight pilots (for flight control, maintenance and recharging), all of which runs counter to the idea that these flights are totally "unmanned". The increasingly prominent limitations in technology training, personnel cost and management have become the main factors restricting the expansion of the sector. On July 12, 2022, GDU-Tech Co., Ltd. held a new product press conference themed "Leading the low altitude airspace infrastructure construction" and unveiled the professional S400 quadrotor drone and K01 automatic docking station, the flight platform designed for all scenarios and to make all scenarios application unmanned to great extent.

Implementation of the "1 + N" roadmap initiated

GDU announced the initiation of the "1 + N" roadmap at the event, under which the company will develop payloads, software, and systems that can truly solve the core pain points faced by each industry that uses drones. The solutions will be based on actual needs through one general drone platform (the S400 UAV and K01 automatic docking station) handling all possible vertical application scenarios (such as power, fire rescue, etc.), making the drone a tool that can solve practical problems.

Six key advantages of the S400 UAV

GDU's R&D director, Xue Yuan, elaborated on the six advantages of S400:

under weak or no signal circumstances , advanced relay networking technology that can expand the scope of operation using S400 drone as a signal relay;

millimeter wave radar perception for omnidirectional obstacle avoidance;

endurance of 63 minutes facilitating a wider range of operations;

1K ultra HD infrared thermal camera with 1280*1024 pixel resolution;

quadra-sensor camera with 21T computing power that can greatly enhance operational speed and accuracy of target recognition;

portability allowing the unit to be easily folded into a backpack.

GDU R&D director Xue Yuan (PRNewswire)

Two highlights of K01 that make the docking station and the drone truly "unmanned"

The two highlights of the K01 automated docking station are the integrated design with the S400 drone and the snow and freezing rain proof rolling hatch cover, broadening application scenarios. The whole machine meets the protection level of IP54, capable of operating normally from -35°C to +35°C. Equipped with a weather station and internal and external cameras, the application can achieve 24-hour remote real-time monitoring.

S400 drone and K01 hangar (PRNewswire)





Founded in 2015, GDU-Tech Co., Ltd. is one of the few companies in the industry with independent intellectual property rights covering the whole drone system end-to-end including R&D, production, sales, maintenance, as well as data collection and analysis. With the most complete set of drones & accessories in China , including multi-rotor drone, vertical fixed-wing drone, docking station, UVER drone sharing platform, payload, ground station, data chain, unmanned equipment dispatching and command cloud, as well as other systems, GDU provides automated, unmanned and customized products and solutions in many industries around the world. For more information About GDU-Tech Co., Ltd.Founded in 2015, GDU-Tech Co., Ltd. is one of the few companies in the industry with independent intellectual property rights covering the whole drone system end-to-end including R&D, production, sales, maintenance, as well as data collection and analysis. With the most complete set of drones & accessories in, including multi-rotor drone, vertical fixed-wing drone, docking station, UVER drone sharing platform, payload, ground station, data chain, unmanned equipment dispatching and command cloud, as well as other systems, GDU provides automated, unmanned and customized products and solutions in many industries around the world. For more information www.gdu-tech.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GDU Tech