FIDUCIARY DECISIONS ANNOUNCES REORG TO MEET GROWING CLIENT BASE

TIGARD, Ore., July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fiduciary Decisions (FDI), the retirement plan industry's leading benchmarking firm, has announced a reorganization to meet growing client demand for their new services. The expanded offering has resulted in a wider institutional and retail client base deploying new solutions including plan design, rollover recommendation and a Research Division. FDI's focus on delivering solutions that help Americans retire successfully is driving the expansion and diversified revenue streams. 2022 new sales are forecasted to be double the historically high 2021 results.

"When we started out in 2007, offering just benchmarking services, we always anticipated that we could build other product lines to help service providers, plan sponsors and participants make better decisions about their retirement plans." said Tom Kmak, co-founder and CEO of FDI. Now that we have multiple service lines, it's time to expand and organize our team to meet the growing demand for these services from our existing clients, as well as new clients that will need help."

First, Kmak noted that Matt Golda is named as Chief Product Officer responsible for product development, technology, and data management. Matt has been with Fiduciary Decisions since its inception in 2007 and was instrumental in establishing many of the methodologies and patented processes FDI uses today leading directly to a proprietary database of 325,000+ plans. In this role, he will continue to innovate FDI's offering and anticipate market needs.

Next, Tom announced the hiring of Chris Walker as Chief Marketing Officer. Chris has a proven track record working both inside and outside of financial services. His experience includes Sony Music, working with artists such as Britney Spears and Usher, and the American Kennel Club. In the financial services industry, Chris has worked with wealth managers and venture backed FinTech plays that have had dramatic grown.

Kmak also noted that Mike Narkoff will continue as Chief Revenue Officer leading the firm's overall business development strategies, a vital position given the new services lines Fiduciary Decisions has developed. Mike brings over 30 years of successful executive leadership in both the advisor and institutional marketplaces.

Next, Kmak has named Kathleen Connelly as Chief Client Officer. Kathleen's experience leading both institutional and retail client organizations aligns with FDI's growth. Her background includes executive roles at T. Rowe Price, JP Morgan and Ascensus.

Finally, Craig Rosenthal has been named Chief Administrative Officer and Head of Research. Craig has been instrumental in the success of the firm since he joined FDI shortly after it was founded in 2007, previously leading the sales and service of advisors and broker-dealers.

Kmak summarized "Given all the lawsuits, regulations, and trust issues, we believe our focus on building decision support systems that are independent, comprehensive, and actionable has never been more vital to the retirement industry. We are proud of where we have come from, but we have more work to do to make sure our clients help their clients provide Retirement Security to so many millions of Americans."

Fiduciary Decisions is recognized as one of the industry's leading services for independent, comprehensive, actionable decision support systems for retirement plans. Started in 2007 by several industry experts, the company now has hundreds of clients, including some of the biggest and most respected names in the Financial Services Industry. For more information about Fiduciary Decisions and their various services, visit www.fiduciarydecisions.com

