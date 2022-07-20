Passport to showcase mobility management platform at IPMI

Thought leadership in partnership with iAccess Life will be on display at the largest industry event of the year

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobility software and payments company Passport will showcase its mobility management platform in booth #827 at the International Parking and Mobility Institute's (IPMI) Conference & Expo July 24-27, 2022 at the Ernest Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, La.. Passport will present three times in conference sessions, and is excited to host Brandon Winfield from iAccess Life for in-booth sessions on July 25 and 26. The company will showcase its complete parking solution through one centralized platform, which brings together all parking and mobility data and provides cities with a holistic view of their entire operation.

(PRNewsfoto/Passport) (PRNewswire)

In addition to Passport's presence on the showfloor, the company is featured during conference sessions, including, "The Jetsons - The Parking Payment Systems of the Future" and "Customer Success: Voice of the Customer." Passport will also moderate a shoptalk session, "Managing the Dynamic Curb." Special guest, Brandon Winfield of iAccess Life , will discuss equitable parking solutions for the mobility impaired and how the partnership with Passport is bringing attention to this underserved community.

"Hundreds of cities across North America are experiencing the power of Passport's platform and are unlocking actionable insights for smarter decision making," says Doug Rogers, Passport CRO. "We are excited to continue to help cities solve critical problems in their operations, and we look forward to reuniting with clients at one of the industry's largest events of the year."

Passport's platform helps cities manage mobile pay parking, parking enforcement, digital permitting, payment services and more. The Charlotte-based company has helped more than 800 municipalities, universities and private operators streamline processes and use mobility data to increase revenue, decrease costs, easily integrate with other technologies and provide better user experiences.

To attend IPMI's Convention & Expo and be able to see Passport's platform in action, visit the event's website and register online. To learn more about how Passport supports cities' mobility infrastructure, visit the company website .

About Passport

Passport is a mobility software and payments company that builds technology to centrally manage the complexities at the curb. Based in Charlotte, North Carolina, Passport is trusted by more than 800 cities, universities and agencies, including Chicago, Toronto, Los Angeles and Miami. Passport's digital platform helps cities manage parking and mobility infrastructure, creating more livable, equitable communities. One of the fastest-growing companies on the Inc. 5000 and Deloitte Technology Fast 500 lists, Passport was also named to Fast Company's World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

Media Contact:

Allison Guthrie

passport@greenbrier.partners

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Passport