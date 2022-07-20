Loews Hotels & Co Tops Off the $550 Million, 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center and Names Soy Cowboy as Hotel's Signature Restaurant Anchor

Loews Hotels & Co Tops Off the $550 Million, 888-room Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center and Names Soy Cowboy as Hotel's Signature Restaurant Anchor

New development is on track to open in early 2024, adding 888 rooms and 266,000 square feet of function space to Arlington's Entertainment District

Soy Cowboy is the latest restaurant creation from Texas-based restaurant group, Berg Hospitality

ARLINGTON, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Loews Hotels & Co, a wholly owned subsidiary of Loews Corporation (NYSE: L), today topped off the $550 million Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center and announced the new signature restaurant. Executives from the company were joined by Arlington Mayor Jim Ross, Managing Partner and Majority Owner of the Texas Rangers Ray Davis, Benjamin Berg, Founder & CEO of Berg Hospitality, along with members of the Arlington City Council and other community and business leaders, to recognize and celebrate this milestone.

"Loews Arlington is on schedule to open in early 2024 and our confidence and commitment to the city of Arlington continues," said Jonathan Tisch, Chairman & CEO, Loews Hotels & Co. "Arlington, TX is already one of the premier sports and entertainment destinations in the United States, and we anticipate once Loews Arlington opens, the city will also become a leading destination for meetings and events."

As part of this milestone event, the hotel company has also named the hotel's signature restaurant anchor, Soy Cowboy, a pan-Asian concept, from Houston-based restaurateur, Benjamin Berg of Berg Hospitality.

Berg Hospitality Group conceives, launches and operates restaurants in Texas with a commitment to giving back to the local communities. The budding culinary group is responsible for creating B&B Butchers & Restaurant in Houston and Fort Worth, B.B. Italia Bistro & Bar, B.B. Lemon, The Annie Café & Bar, Turner's, NoPo Café, Market & Bar, and Trattoria Sofia, along with more concepts to come. With a true passion for the hospitality industry, all of Berg's restaurants focus on offering excellent service, unique atmospheres and unparalleled experiences for their guests while always fostering an inclusive environment for all guests, staff, and vendors.

"Berg Hospitality has worked across Texas to create unique upscale dining offerings for nearly a decade, making them the ideal partner to develop, own and manage our new signature restaurant inside the Loews Arlington Hotel," said Alex Tisch, President, Loews Hotels & Co. "Soy Cowboy will be Berg's first pan-Asian concept and will re-define the culinary scene in Arlington's already bustling entertainment district.

Soy Cowboy will be an upscale and sophisticated pan-Asian concept, transporting guests on an adventurous tour through the flavors of China, Korea, Vietnam, Thailand, Japan and more. The menu will include a selection of sharable plates exploring classic Asian cooking techniques including traditional sushi, tempura, wok, robatayaki, hibachi and teppanyaki, as well as Korean barbeque. Guests can also expect an innovative cocktail menu paired with an extensive wine and sake list.

"We are thrilled to partner with Loews Hotels & Co as we bring new life and exciting Asian flavors to Arlington with our original concept and restaurant anchor, Soy Cowboy," said Benjamin Berg, who currently owns and operates eight restaurant concepts in Houston and Fort Worth and has plans to open 10 more concepts between now and 2024. "The world-renowned hospitality knowledge and impeccable standards of Loews Hotels & Co coupled with my team's vision and restaurant expertise will create and solidify a new lively dining and social scene for those visiting the area."

Soy Cowboy, like all Berg Hospitality restaurants, will focus on offering excellent food and service, a unique atmosphere and an unparalleled experience for guests. For more information and updates, visit www.soycowboy.com.

The addition of the Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center, a full-service resort, will amplify Arlington's robust convention and tourism opportunities, and Soy Cowboy will add to the culinary scene of the greater Arlington area.

"The City of Arlington has been able to see firsthand what it's like to partner with Loews Hotels & Co and innovative minds like Jon and Alex Tisch. They take our tourism options to the next level and create jobs for our community," said Arlington Mayor Jim Ross. "With the addition of the Loews Arlington hotel, guests will experience hospitality at a level and standard of excellence that's second to none."

Opening in early 2024, Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will feature:

888 guestrooms and suites

200,000 square feet of indoor meeting space

66,000 square feet of outdoor space, including an oversized event lawn

Five food and beverage outlets, including a three-meal indoor/outdoor restaurant featuring two wood-fire pizza ovens and homemade pasta made on-site and signature restaurant, Soy Cowboy

1,550-space parking garage

Resort-style beach club with two swimming pools, man-made beach, cabanas, fire pits and water slide

The Arlington Convention Center, also operated by Loews Hotels & Co, will be located within the hotel

Situated between Globe Life Field and AT&T Stadium, Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center will be accessible to the 300-room Live! by Loews via a Sky Bridge. The two hotels combined offer nearly 1,200 guestrooms and more than 300,000 square feet of meeting and event space.

"It is very exciting to watch the incredible progress that has been made on the construction of Loews Arlington Hotel and Arlington Convention Center," said Ray Davis, Managing Partner & Majority Owner of the Texas Rangers. "The City of Arlington and Loews Hotels & Co have been great partners on this project which will bring even more guests to the ever-growing Arlington Entertainment District. This area is fast becoming one of the leading sports and entertainment destinations in the United States."

Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center is part of phase two of the development of Arlington's Entertainment District. Continuing their public-private partnership with the City of Arlington, Loews Hotels & Co, The Texas Rangers and The Cordish Companies are building upon the momentum and success of Texas Live!, Live! by Loews - Arlington, and the Rangers' Globe Life Field. Additional features of the expansion include One Rangers Way, an upscale residential community, and Spark Arlington, a collaborative workspace in Choctaw Stadium, both developed by The Cordish Companies.

Loews Hotels & Co is working with HKS as the architect and Looney & Associates on the interior design for this new hotel. Loews Arlington Hotel and Convention Center is being built by JE Dunn, who built the Loews Kansas City Hotel, which opened in June 2020. Arlington's Con-Real is also involved in the construction of the project.

To see what Loews Arlington and Convention Center will look like, visit: Loews Arlington Hotel video.

