Inmates Dying in Haiti Due to Food Crisis - Mission of Hope Responds 

AUSTIN, Texas, July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Officials reported this month that at least eight inmates have died in multiple prisons in Les Cayes, Haiti. The prisons have run out of food and water, adding to the death toll in the already overcrowded prisons this year.

Mission of Hope , a non-profit organization headquartered in Austin, TX is working diligently in response to this horrific news, to ensure inmates in the three local prisons near their Titanyen, Haiti campus do not face the same critical, life-threatening conditions others are facing.

"When we heard this news, we knew we had to do something," said Mission of Hope President Brad Johnson. "In partnership with Convoy of Hope, we are allocating a large distribution of food to prisons. We do not want overcrowded prisons to run out of food and families to get word that their loved ones have died in conditions that should not be tolerated."

The food crisis is not the only issue Haiti is facing right now. The country has been rocked by the 2021 assassination of its president, earthquakes in the south killing over 2,000 people in 2021, as well as increased gang violence that has halted most people from being able to live their normal lives including going to work, church, school, or even the market for essential goods.

Mission of Hope believes that Haiti can be changed, but it starts with educating the next generation. With over 16,000 students in our education network, Mission of Hope is providing a quality, Christ-centered education, and a daily meal to students who might not otherwise be able to eat that day. By educating students and seeing them graduate, their lives are changing and so are their families.

About Mission of Hope

As an organization following Jesus Christ, Mission of Hope exists to bring life transformation to every man, woman, and child. Mission of Hope currently works in Haiti, the Dominican Republic, and Key West. We believe nations can be transformed one life at a time by focusing on nutrition, education, medical care, and church advancement.

For more information, visit missionofhope.com.

