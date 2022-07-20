ArcBest Announces Further Progress on Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance Initiatives

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today provided an update on the significant progress the company has made advancing its Environmental, Social and Corporate Governance ("ESG") priorities. This update follows the release of ArcBest's third annual ESG report in June.

"The actions we've taken already this year demonstrate ArcBest's commitment to investing in and advancing ESG initiatives that are critical to our business, our customers' businesses, and the world we live in — and we are not slowing down," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "As we press forward, we are investing in innovative technologies, developing our talented and hardworking employees, enhancing ArcBest's capabilities and service for customers, and focusing on the sustainability of our operations and supply chains across the world. We are confident that our proactive approach will differentiate ArcBest as a sustainable investment opportunity and an industry leader."

Fulfilling the company's commitment to conduct business in a way that helps build a safer, more sustainable and more inclusive company and world, and aligning with its materiality assessment completed at the end of 2021, ArcBest made notable progress in several areas throughout the first part of 2022:

Purchased electric straight trucks to pilot at its ABF Freight service center in San Bernardino, California : The company purchased a pair of electric "Lion6" Class 6 straight trucks from North America . Early testing will assess where electric vehicles fit best in less-than-truckload operations and options for charging infrastructure.

The company also recently purchased San Bernardino, California ; Dallas, Texas ; and Salt Lake City, Utah , as well as Mitsubishi lithium-ion battery electric forklifts in operation ABF's Kansas City, Missouri , service center. : The company purchased a pair of electric "Lion6" Class 6 straight trucks from Lion Electric , a leading manufacturer of zero-emissions vehicles in. Early testing will assess where electric vehicles fit best in less-than-truckload operations and options for charging infrastructure.The company also recently purchased Orange EV electric yard tractors, soon to be in operation at ABF service centers in; and, as well as Mitsubishi lithium-ion battery electric forklifts in operation ABF's, service center.

Joined with partners across the transportation industry to end human trafficking : ArcBest has been a long-time supporter of the fight against human trafficking through its partnerships with Truckers Against Trafficking® and Polaris. In June 2022 , ArcBest expanded its human rights efforts by signing the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) : ArcBest has been a long-time supporter of the fight against human trafficking through its partnerships with Truckers Against Trafficking® and Polaris. In, ArcBest expanded its human rights efforts by signing the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) Transportation Leaders Against Human Trafficking (TLAHT) pledge. The pledge calls transportation industry leaders to a joint effort to eliminate this crime by educating employees to recognize and report human trafficking and raising awareness in the public transportation sector.

Earned second consecutive EcoVadis Bronze medal for sustainability : Following the completion of a sustainability assessment in the first quarter of 2022, and for the second consecutive year, ArcBest received the EcoVadis Bronze medal. EcoVadis, a provider of holistic business sustainability ratings, benchmarks the quality of companies' ESG performance across 21 indicators in four categories: environmental, labor and human rights, ethics and sustainable procurement. This rating recognizes ArcBest's sustainability performance in the top half of all companies and industries rated across the world.

Named a 2022 Inbound Logistics Green (G75) Supply Chain Partner for the 11th year: ArcBest was also once again selected as a : ArcBest was also once again selected as a 2022 Top Green Supply Chain Partner by leading industry publication Inbound Logistics. The annual G75 list recognizes the top 75 companies that are dedicated to developing and implementing best practices that leave a positive footprint on the world — going above and beyond to ensure their global supply chains are sustainable and their operations are socially and environmentally friendly.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a multibillion-dollar integrated logistics company that helps keep the global supply chain moving. Founded in 1923 and now with over 15,000 employees across more than 250 campuses and service centers, the company is a logistics powerhouse, fueled by the simple notion of finding a way to get the job done. Through innovative thinking, agility and trust, ArcBest leverages its full suite of shipping and logistics solutions to meet customers' critical needs, each and every day. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Autumnn Mahar

Email: amahar@arcb.com

Phone: 479-494-8221

ArcBest Logo (PRNewsFoto/ArcBest Corporation) (PRNewsfoto/ArcBest) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ArcBest