AmericInn by Wyndham Will Pay Your Family $15,000 to Uncover the Midwest's Best State Fairs

AmericInn by Wyndham Will Pay Your Family $15,000 to Uncover the Midwest's Best State Fairs

The family-friendly hotel brand launches nationwide search for one travel-ready, social-savvy

family eager to help showoff the best of the Midwest

PARSIPPANY, N.J., July 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Funnel cake. Thrill rides. Snacks on a stick. Every summer, millions head to the Midwest to experience all that its iconic state fairs have to offer. But which has the finest Ferris wheel? The cheesiest cheese curds? The most delicious deep-fried delicacies? AmericInn by Wyndham, the family-friendly hotel brand known for being America's welcoming neighbor, is looking for the one travel-ready, social-savvy family to hit the road this summer and find out. Best of all, the gig comes with a $15,000 payday.

AmericInn by Wyndham has launched a search for its first-ever State Fair Family, a first-of-its kind gig that comes with a $15,000 family payday. (PRNewswire)

From Kansas to Minnesota, the Midwest's state fairs are a quintessential American summer tradition with each promising a midway of activities, foods, and the nation's top music stars. AmericInn's first-ever State Fair Family will have the enviable task of soaking it all in, visiting a minimum of three iconic state fairs over the course of a week and sharing their insights and experiences via social media along the way. In exchange, the winning family will find themselves on the receiving end of a $15,000 payday, inclusive of a $10,000 travel stipend and $5,000 cash. The job also comes with a suitcase full of AmericInn swag, an upgrade to Wyndham Rewards Diamond membership and bragging rights for what just might be the coolest summer job ever.

"Just like state fairs, AmericInn hotels are a staple of the Midwest, connecting guests to incredible experiences throughout the heartland of America," said Clem Bence, vice president and brand leader, AmericInn by Wyndham. "Our first-ever State Fair Family will create memories of a lifetime as they discover the best that summer fairs have to offer while relishing in the comforts of home at AmericInn."

Now through August 3, families interested in becoming the first-ever AmericInn State Fair Family can submit a written or video application at www.americinn.com/fairfamily or by emailing fairfamily@americinn.com. Submissions should highlight what makes each family the ideal candidate while showcasing personality and social savviness.

About the Role:

This dream job entails road tripping with your family to some of America's most iconic state fairs and creating lasting memories through captured moments on social media. Your family's creative content and experiences will be featured on the AmericInn brand website and social media channels.

Responsibilities:

Attend at least three separate Midwest state fairs over the course of one-week this summer.

Document your adventures in real-time with unique photo and video content.

Contribute to the future AmericInn "Best of the Midwest Fair Guide."

Inspire others by sharing your experiences on your social media channels.

Qualifications:

A social-media savvy family with active social media accounts (TikTok and Instagram preferred).

Parents or guardians must be at least 21 years old.

U.S. resident with a valid federal or state-issued ID and ability to drive to select locations.

Availability to travel between late-August and mid-September.

The Perks:

7 paid nights at AmericInn hotels

$10,000 travel stipend

$5,000 cash

Wyndham Rewards® Diamond level membership

Suitcase full of AmericInn swag

One awesome back-to-school story

How to Apply:

August 3, 2022 to submit a 300-word minimum written entry and family photo or 1–3-minute video describing what makes your family the ideal candidate for the job. Families should also provide the handles to any public and active social media accounts. Video submissions are highly encouraged to help assess applicants' storytelling skills and social savviness before selecting the family for the job. Visit www.americinn.com/fairfamily or email fairfamily@americinn.com byto submit a 300-word minimum written entry and family photo1–3-minute video describing what makes your family the ideal candidate for the job. Families should also provide the handles to any public and active social media accounts. Video submissions are highly encouraged to help assess applicants' storytelling skills and social savviness before selecting the family for the job.

Applications must be submitted by adults 21 years and older and the entrant must have consent for all parties in the video. Families must be available to travel nationally in late August and September 2022 . Entries must comply with official rules.

AmericInn will select the winning family on or about during the week of August 4, 2022. No purchase is necessary to enter. Approximate retail value of the award package is $16,500. For more information, including official rules, visit www.americinn.com/statefairfamily.

About AmericInn by Wyndham

AmericInn by Wyndham prides itself on delivering quality stays and genuine, neighborly service at more than 200 locations across the United States. Contemporary curb appeal, consistency and guest satisfaction are the brand's specialties, providing a warm retreat complete with hot breakfast, high-speed Wi-Fi, and warm java on the house. For more information, visit www.americinn.com, and like AmericInn on Facebook.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE: WH) is the world's largest hotel franchising company by the number of properties, with over 8,900 hotels across over 95 countries on six continents. Through its network of over 813,000 rooms appealing to the everyday traveler, Wyndham commands a leading presence in the economy and midscale segments of the lodging industry. The Company operates a portfolio of 22 hotel brands, including Super 8®, Days Inn®, Ramada®, Microtel®, La Quinta®, Baymont®, Wingate®, AmericInn®, Hawthorn Suites®, Trademark Collection® and Wyndham®. The Company's award-winning Wyndham Rewards loyalty program offers approximately 94 million enrolled members the opportunity to redeem points at thousands of hotels, vacation club resorts and vacation rentals globally. For more information, visit www.wyndhamhotels.com.

Contact

Stefanie Petropoulos

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

+1 (973) 753-6590

stefanie.petropoulos@wyndham.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wyndham Hotels & Resorts