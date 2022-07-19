Veritas Veterinary Partners Builds on Continued Growth With Addition of Two Specialty and Emergency Hospitals

Expands Presence in Greater Denver, Colorado and North Bay, California

Further Establishes National Network of Leading Specialty and Emergency Veterinary Care Providers

TINTON FALLS, N.J., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritas Veterinary Partners ("Veritas"), a national network of over 100 leading specialty and emergency veterinary care providers, announced today the acquisition of Pet Emergency & Specialty Center of Marin ("PESCM") and Wheat Ridge Animal Hospital ("Wheat Ridge"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Veritas partners with high-quality specialty and emergency veterinary hospitals throughout the United States and supports the growth and success of industry-leading veterinarians and professionals. Veritas provides a range of offerings, unique opportunities and extensive resources to its partners, including a nationwide recruiting platform, leading compensation and benefit programs, equity opportunities for veterinarians, continuing education benefits, capital for new facilities and equipment and infrastructure for growth.

Both PESCM's and Wheat Ridge's dedication to their employees, patients and communities have established them as leading specialty and emergency hospitals, providing a full spectrum of emergency and specialty services. Veritas' partnership with PESCM and Wheat Ridge expands the network's operational capabilities and resources, enhancing its veterinary partners' ability to deliver quality patient care and support veterinary teams.

"We are thrilled to welcome both PESCM and Wheat Ridge to the Veritas family as we continue to expand our partnerships with leading veterinary hospitals nationwide," said Dr. Thomas Scavelli, Founder and CEO of Veritas. "Veritas is focused on bringing high-quality specialty and emergency veterinary care to communities throughout the country, and our commitment to investing in and supporting veterinarians and their staff is central to this goal. Both hospitals are highly regarded for their exceptional dedication to patient care, and we look forward to a collaborative partnership with their teams."

About Veritas Veterinary Partners

Veritas Veterinary Partners is a national network of leading specialty and emergency veterinary care hospitals. Built around the principles of truth and trust, Veritas is a mission- and values-driven entity with a network of like-minded partners. By offering extensive resources and access to a national network of leading providers, Veritas enhances growth, recruitment, professional development, and internal culture for its employees. For more information on partnership and career opportunities, please visit www.veritasvetpartners.com.

Media Contacts

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

(212) 355-4449

View original content:

SOURCE Veritas Veterinary Partners