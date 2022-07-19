USW Endorses Don Samuels in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District

MINNEAPOLIS, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The United Steelworkers (USW) today proudly endorsed Don Samuels for Congress in Minnesota's Fifth Congressional District.

USW District 11 Director Emil Ramirez said that Samuels will provide strong leadership for coalition building during a time when Minnesota and the nation need it most.

"As a nation, if we want to create good jobs, modernize our crumbling infrastructure and expand the middle class, then we need to elect true public servants like Don Samuels, who know how to bring people together to make it happen," Ramirez said.

"We need reliable leadership to ensure American workers are free to organize and bargain collectively so they can have safe workplaces and long-term economic security," Ramirez said. "Don Samuels will fight for policies based on fairness and justice when tough choices need to be made, and Minnesota workers will be proud to fight for him."

"Samuels' longtime commitment and dedication to Minneapolis proves he cares about people and their families instead of just votes," Ramirez said. "The USW looks forward to helping elect Don Samuels and keeping him in office to deliver on behalf of working Minnesotans."

The USW represents 850,000 men and women employed in manufacturing, metals, mining, pulp and paper, rubber, chemicals, glass, auto supply and the energy-producing industries, along with a growing number of workers in tech, public sector and service occupations.

