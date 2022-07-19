NHL All-Star Ryan Getzlaf Returns to the Links for the 11th Annual Getzlaf Golf Shootout on September 10 Benefiting CureDuchenne

Event Has Raised More Than $4.6 Million over the Last Decade to Find a Cure for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CureDuchenne, a leading global nonprofit focused on finding and funding a cure for Duchenne muscular dystrophy, will partner with NHL All-Star and retired Anaheim Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf for the 11th Annual Getzlaf Golf Shootout at Monarch Beach Golf Links on Friday, September 9 and Saturday, September 10, 2022. Hosted by Ryan Getzlaf and his wife Paige, the Annual Getzlaf Golf Shootout brings together professional athletes, celebrities, and community leaders for a two-day experience including an MVP Dinner reception followed by an action-packed day of activities and golf at the beautiful Monarch Beach Golf Links in Dana Point, California.

"Duchenne is a devastating disease that cuts short the lives of thousands worldwide," said Ryan Getzlaf. "Paige and I joined the cause to help find a cure 11 years ago, but we never imagined what this tournament could become. CureDuchenne has made a tremendous impact, investing into promising science that moves the needle closer and closer to a cure every day, and I'm proud of what we've accomplished together over the past decade."

NHL All-Star and 2007 Stanley Cup Champion Ryan Getzlaf played a remarkable 17-year career for the Anaheim Ducks, holding the record as the franchise's all-time leading scorer and serving as team captain for the last 11 years. Over the past 10 years, Ryan and his wife Paige have raised more than $4.6 million at the Getzlaf Golf Shootout to fund early-stage research and bring new therapies for Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy, the most common and severe form of muscular dystrophy, is a fatal genetic disease affecting roughly 1 in 5,000 male births. Individuals with Duchenne are typically diagnosed as toddlers, lose the ability to walk in their early-teens and often succumb to the disease in their mid-20s. Since CureDuchenne was created in 2003, the organization has raised over $50 million for research and to develop impactful programs that help families living with Duchenne, and has funded 16 research projects that have advanced to human clinical trials.

"We are immensely grateful to the Getzlafs for their ongoing commitment to CureDuchenne for more than a decade. Funds raised at the Getzlaf Golf Shootout have been vital in our quest to find a cure for Duchenne," said Debra Miller, founder and CEO of CureDuchenne. "We will not rest until there is a cure, and every dollar raised and invested into early-stage science moves us one step closer."

The event kicks off Friday, September 9th with select sponsors and members of the Anaheim Ducks for an MVP dinner and live auction. The following day will begin with breakfast, followed by a shotgun start golf tournament, with games and activities throughout the course. Golf foursomes will be paired with a celebrity for a day on the links and participate in contests, luxury giveaways and more.

This year's sponsors include Porsche, FR Construction, WHGC P.L.C., Air Control Systems, Ameriprise Financial, Wayne Farms, Ayres Hotels, Ayres Construction Company, Central Coast Disc Golf, and Independent Capital Management, Inc. For sponsorship information, tickets and event details visit: www.cureduchenne.org/getzlafgolf. Past celebrity participants include Corey Perry, Teemu Selanne, Donovan Carter, Keenan Allen, Richard Burgi, Chuck Finley, Garrett Anderson, Frederik Andersen, Bruce Boudreau, Scott Neidermayer and Brian Van Holt.

About CureDuchenne

CureDuchenne is recognized as a global leader in research, patient care and innovation for improving and extending the lives of those with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. As the leading genetic killer of young boys, Duchenne affects more than 300,000 individuals living today. CureDuchenne is dedicated to finding and funding a cure for Duchenne by breaking the traditional charitable mold through an innovative venture philanthropy model that funds groundbreaking research, early diagnosis, and community education. For more information on how to help raise awareness and funds needed for research, please visit www.cureduchenne.org .

