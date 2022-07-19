I-Pro Merges with JD Martin in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana

Two well-established firms unite to create more options for customers in three growing markets

HOUSTON, July 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Greg Baker, CEO/ President of JD Martin, and Tim Klinger, CEO/President, of I-Pro are pleased to announce the two firms have joined forces in the Rocky Mountain Region to form I-Pro Martin effective immediately.

I-Pro and JD Martin represent many of the same premier manufacturers' and are confident regarding the numerous benefits of the collaboration. Their alignment accelerates the efficient delivery of services and support for local channel partners and customers while also expanding growth opportunities for represented manufacturers and product portfolios in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.

Baker said, "The I-Pro leadership team has built a solid, successful business. We share many of the same values and similar organizational cultures. Our decision to merge ensures, together, we are better positioned to meet the needs of our customers and the manufacturers we represent in the Rocky Mountain Region."

Tim Klinger added, "We are grateful for the opportunity to join forces with the JD Martin team. Our shared vision enables us to strengthen a foundation built on trust and intentionally create an environment for all to grow."

I-Pro's current leadership team, organizational structure and staff will remain intact while adding local headcount to boost service within existing markets. The firm will continue to provide exemplary service to the commercial, industrial, residential, utility and emerging markets. Tim Klinger will be named President & COO of I-Pro Martin while Greg Baker will hold the position of CEO.

I-Pro has served the Colorado and Wyoming markets since 1995. JD Martin — based out of Houston, Texas — entered Colorado earlier this year with two of their largest manufacturer partners.

Both firms share a common approach to supporting their markets. The merger allows both firms to leverage their collective strengths, multiply best practices, and enhance internal and external support for team members and customers by scaling an enlarged network and heightening a long-term, strategic positioning effort.

ABOUT JD MARTIN:

JD Martin Company is an electrical manufacturers' representative agency that sells and markets premier lines of electrical products to OEM and MRO contractors, and end-user markets through wholesale distribution. For more than 68 years, we have supported industries such as oil & gas, mining, steel, waste water treatment, wind power generation and commercial construction. We offer impactful solutions and sell electrical products, through qualified electrical distributor channels, in over 15 states in territories that include Texas, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky, Virginia, The Carolinas and Florida. To learn more about JD Martin click here.

ABOUT I-PRO MARTIN:

I-Pro Martin is committed to being a premiere, world class manufacturer's representative serving the electrical, electronic, utility, and data com markets in the Rocky Mountain Region. We accomplish this by providing sophisticated, cost-effective, systems solutions, field sales, and marketing services that anticipate and exceed the expectations of our customers, principals and employees. For more about I-Pro Martin click here.

Contact:

Tim Klinger

President & COO

(720) 540-3636

tim@iprorep.com

