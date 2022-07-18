Warmies® Wins 2022 Creative Child and Baby Maternity Magazine Awards

Sloth Warmies Named Product of The Year in Baby Sensory and Toddler Soothing Categories

CHICAGO, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmies®, creators of the world's most soothing stuffed animals and wellness items, announced today that their Fully Microwavable Sloth Warmies® have been selected as a winner of this year's Creative Child and Baby Maternity Magazine Awards. Warmies® are fully microwavable stuffed animals that provide hours of soothing warmth and comfort. Warmies® are scented with real dried French lavender, perfectly weighted to aid sleep, ease anxiety, provide the ultimate relaxation, and are safe for all ages.

Creative Child and Baby Maternity Magazine, published by Scooterbay Publishing, Inc., hosted their 20th Annual awards program this month. This program honors the best toys, games, and youth products that are unique and demonstrate creativity. Entries are evaluated by real moms and judged against a high standard of merit in their category of entry. Sloth Warmies® won in the Baby Sensory and Toddler Soothing Products categories.

"This year, we received nearly 400 product entries from 250 companies," said Scott Reichert, Publisher at Scooterbay Publishing. "Winning a Creative Child Award illustrates the manufacturers' creativity, skill, and dedication to their craft and serves as a testament to great production."

Each year, moms and early education professionals are invited to review the latest and greatest products. Unlike other review programs, moms are asked to evaluate each product thoroughly, allowing every product to receive multiple reviews. One of the reviewers said the Sloth Warmies® "is soft, cuddly and very soothing." Another added, "I just tried it out on my baby and I could tell that it calmed her and would help relax her tummy when she is experiencing colic. It's a really great product."

For more information, check out the full award listings:

https://awards.creativechild.com/product/4913-sloth-warmies-13

https://awards.babymaternity.com/product/4688-sloth-warmies-13

In addition to Sloth Warmies®, the company has many cuddly friends, including recent additions such as a Pink Penguin, Owl, Avocado and more, that make a great gift for a loved one. The products are available at Warmies.com and retailers nationwide.

About Warmies®

Warmies® (est. London 1995) are the world's best-selling range of fully heatable soft toys and gifts with tens of millions of satisfied customers worldwide. These innovative designs are all fully microwavable and can be heated thousands of times, providing soothing warmth and comfort every time. Warmies® are manufactured to the highest possible standards of quality and safety using the very finest quality materials. Use them to comfort and relax, or to simply soothe away everyday aches and pains. With hundreds of heatable designs to choose from, Warmies® are the ideal gift for people of all ages.

