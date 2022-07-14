Outback and Legacy receive a redesigned front fascia

Latest version of EyeSight ® Driver Assist Technology is standard

SUBARU STARLINK ® multimedia systems offer improved on-screen controls

Wireless Apple CarPlay ® and wireless Android Auto ™ are standard on 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system

Outback Onyx Edition now has two engine options

Legacy Sport now comes standard with 2.4-liter turbo SUBARU BOXER ® engine

CAMDEN, N.J., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced pricing on the updated 2023 Outback SUV and Legacy sedan. Both models receive updated styling as well as new safety and in-vehicle technologies. This year, the Outback Onyx Edition trim level is available with two engine options and the Legacy Sport comes standard with a 2.4-liter turbo SUBARU BOXER engine. Both models will begin arriving at Subaru retailers this fall.

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON REFRESHED 2023 OUTBACK AND LEGACY MODELS (PRNewswire)

The 2023 Legacy and Outback (except Wilderness) receive a bolder look thanks to a new front fascia incorporating a more prominent grille and redesigned LED headlights. On the sides of Outback (except Wilderness), the expanded wheel arch cladding adds to the vehicle's new look while providing additional protection.

Both vehicles come standard with the latest generation of EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology. The enhanced system operates more smoothly and under a greater range of conditions. These improvements are the result of a wider field of view, updated control software, and the addition of an electric brake booster.

The 2023 Outback and Legacy make available the latest version of the SUBARU STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with full screen display. The system features an 11.6-inch high-resolution touchscreen with combination meter integration and improved on-screen controls for audio, HVAC, X-MODE® (on Outback), and other vehicle functions. Additional standard features include Bluetooth® hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; AM/FM stereo; rear vision camera; SiriusXM® and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free Platinum subscription); HD Radio®; over-the-air updates; and new Valet Mode.

The top-level Touring adds a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works with the dual-camera EyeSight system. The additional camera expands the field of view even further to recognize pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed. EyeSight gives an alert to the driver and, when necessary, applies brakes to avoid collisions.

On models equipped with Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, EyeSight now includes Automatic Emergency Steering. The two systems work in conjunction to help avoid a collision with an obstacle at speeds less than 50 mph.

2023 Subaru Outback

The 2023 Outback delivers the optimal blend of SUV capability and car-like ride and handling with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive, Active Torque Vectoring, Vehicle Dynamics Control and X-MODE with Hill Descent Control. The 8.7 inches of ground clearance (9.5 inches for Wilderness) is greater than that of many SUVs, yet the Outback maintains a comfortably low step-in height for both front and rear passenger entry.

For 2023 model year, Outback will be available in Base, Premium, Onyx Edition, Wilderness, Limited, Touring, and XT trim levels.

The Outback Base starts at a competitive price of $28,395 and comes with an extensive list of standard features including EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; LED Steering Responsive Headlights with High Beam Assist; LED fog lights; Rear Vision Camera with Adaptive Guidelines; X-MODE with Hill Descent Control.

The SUV is also equipped with power windows, door locks, fuel door, and mirrors as well as a USB-A input/charge port and 3.5 mm auxiliary input jack in the front center console. The standard security system includes remote keyless entry and the dome and cargo area lights have been upgraded to LED.

The entry-level trim is powered by a 2.5-liter BOXER engine that produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque. The naturally aspirated engine is paired with a standard Lineartronic® CVT (continuously variable transmission) with 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift control switches.

In addition, the Outback Base is equipped with the STARLINK dual 7.0-inch center information display with improved on-screen controls. The upper 7-inch touchscreen operates audio controls while the lower 7-inch touchscreen operates controls for climate, EyeSight, X-MODE, and other vehicle systems. The multimedia system also offers AM/FM/HD Radio; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; rear vision camera; and SiriusXM® and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free Platinum subscription).

The Outback Premium, with a starting price of $30,695, includes all the standard equipment from the Base and adds an All-Weather Package; leather-wrapped steering wheel; dual-zone automatic climate control system; 10-way power driver seat; and rear gate LED light.

The Premium comes standard with the latest version of the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with full screen display.

The front center console now features an available USB-C input/charge port, as well as the existing USB-A port and 3.5 mm auxiliary input jack. All three input locations are now illuminated. The rear section of the center console offers a USB-A and new UBS-C charge ports and rear ventilation.

There are two option packages available for the Premium. The first includes Hands-Free Power Rear Gate; Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert (EyeSight adds Automatic Emergency Steering) with an MSRP of $1,400.

The second package includes all the features of the first package and adds a Power Moonroof and the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation powered by TomTom® for an MSRP of $2,995.

The Onyx Edition is now available with the 2.5-liter naturally aspirated SUBARU BOXER® engine. Priced from $33,495, the Onyx Edition features black-finish exterior elements and badging, 18-inch alloy wheels in black finish, and an exclusive gray two-tone interior. Further, the seats are wrapped in a water-repellant durable StarTex® material. The Onyx Edition builds on the Premium trim and includes Hands-Free Power Gate and dual-function X-MODE.

An available option package includes a Power Moonroof; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; and Reverse Automatic Braking for an MSRP of $1,845.

Priced from $38,595 the Outback Onyx Edition XT upgrades to the powerful 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine as well as 180-Degree Front View Monitor, 8-way power front passenger seat, and a full-size spare tire. New for this year, a Power Moonroof; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; and Reverse Automatic Braking are standard equipment.

The Outback Wilderness has a starting price of $38,445. The rugged trim level builds off the Onyx Edition XT including the 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine; Hands-Free Power Gate; 180-Degree Front View Monitor; and a full-size matching spare tire. In addition, the Outback Wilderness is equipped with dual-function X-MODE; Yokohama GEOLANDAR® all-terrain tires; and unique exterior and interior accents.

The suspension on Outback Wilderness has been tuned for improved stability on rough terrain while retaining ride comfort and handling performance on the open road. The front and rear shock absorbers and springs were increased in length to provide more suspension travel with 9.5 inches of ground clearance.

An option package that offers a Power Moonroof; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; and Reverse Automatic Braking is available for an MSRP of $1,845.

The well-appointed Outback Limited starts at $35,295. New for 2023, the Limited comes standard with 12-way power driver's seat with two position memory with power lumbar support. Built on Premium, the Limited adds perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; heated rear seat backs; hands-free power rear gate; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start to its list of standard features. Standard driver assist technologies include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. EyeSight adds Automatic Emergency Steering.

An option package includes a Power Moonroof; Heated Steering Wheel (360-degree); STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon® audio system; and DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System for an MSRP of $2,060.

At $39,695, the turbocharged 2023 Outback Limited XT upgrades to the 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine. The Limited XT adds a Power Moonroof; Heated Steering Wheel (360-degree); STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon audio system, and DriverFocus.

The top-of-the-line Touring is priced at $39,845 and includes all the standard equipment of the Limited, plus a 180-Degree Front View Monitor; automatic power-folding mirrors; heated steering wheel (360-degree), and ventilated front seats.

For 2023, the Touring trim adds a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works together with the dual-camera EyeSight system. Also new for Touring is a full LCD Smart Rear-View Mirror with auto-dimming, compass, and Homelink®. The top trim is also adorned with exclusive exterior and interior accents and genuine Black or Java Brown Nappa Leather upholstery throughout the interior.

The Outback Touring XT is priced at $42,295 and comes with all the standard equipment of the Touring and upgrades to the 2.4-liter turbocharged BOXER engine.

2023 Subaru Legacy

The 2023 Legacy lineup receives a new front fascia incorporating a more prominent grille and redesigned LED headlights. For 2023, the Legacy is available in Base, Premium, Sport, Limited, and Touring XT.

The Legacy Base is priced at $24,395 is equipped with standard Subaru Symmetrical All-Wheel Drive and Active Torque Vectoring and is powered by the 2.5-liter BOXER engine. The naturally aspirated engine produces 182 hp and 176 lb-ft of torque and is paired with a standard Lineartronic® CVT with 8-speed manual shift mode and steering wheel paddle shift control switches.

The Legacy comes with an extensive list of standard features including EyeSight® Driver Assist Technology with Advanced Adaptive Cruise Control with Lane Centering; Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; LED Steering Responsive Headlights with High Beam Assist; Rear Vision Camera with Adaptive Guidelines. The mid-size sedan is also equipped with power windows, door locks, fuel door, and mirrors as well as a USB-A input/charge port and 3.5 mm auxiliary input jack in the front center console. The standard security system includes remote keyless entry, and the dome light has been upgraded to LED.

In addition, the Base trim is equipped with the STARLINK dual 7.0-inch center information display with improved on-screen controls. The upper 7-inch touchscreen operates audio controls while the lower 7-inch touchscreen operates controls for climate, EyeSight, and other vehicle systems. The multimedia system offers AM/FM/HD Radio; Bluetooth hands-free phone and audio streaming connectivity; rear vision camera; and SiriusXM® and SiriusXM Travel Link® (4-month free Platinum subscription).

Starting at $26,695, the Legacy Premium upgrades over the Base trim with an All-Weather Package, leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual-zone automatic climate control system, rear ventilation in the center console, and a 10-way power driver seat.

The Premium comes standard with the latest version of the STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Plus system featuring wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto with full screen display.

The front center console now features an available USB-C input/charge port, in addition to the existing USB-A port and 3.5 mm auxiliary input jack. All three input locations are now illuminated. The rear section of the center console offers USB-A and USB-C charge ports and rear ventilation.

Two option packages are available for the Premium. The first package has an MSRP of $1,000 and includes Keyless Access with Push-Button Start; LED fog lights; and Blind Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist and Rear Cross Traffic Alert. EyeSight adds Automatic Emergency Steering. The second package includes all the features of the first package and adds a Power Moonroof and STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation for an MSRP of $2,595.

For 2023, the Legacy Sport comes standard with the 260 hp 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine. The Sport is priced at $33,895. The Sport trim's exterior is immediately distinguishable by a red accent across the front grille; magnetite gray metallic side mirrors and trunk spoiler; and gray 18-inch alloy wheels. The interior comes in an exclusive black and gray two-tone cloth with contrasting red stitching.

The Sport builds on the Premium trim and adds sport-tuned suspension, LED fog lights, power moonroof, and STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation. Additional standard safety features include Reverse Automatic Braking and DriverFocus® Distraction Mitigation System.

The Legacy Limited, with a starting price of $31,445, includes all the features of Premium and upgrades with perforated leather-trimmed upholstery; heated rear seatbacks; rear A/C outlets; and Keyless Access with Push-Button Start. Standard driver assist technologies include Reverse Automatic Braking and Blind-Spot Detection with Lane Change Assist; and Rear Cross-Traffic Alert. EyeSight adds Automatic Emergency Steering.

The Limited offers a single option package with DriverFocus; STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation system; Harman Kardon premium audio system; Power Moonroof and Heated Steering Wheel. The MSRP for this value-packed option package is $2,060.

The 2023 Legacy Touring XT is priced at $37,695 and builds on the Limited trim with upgrades Power Moonroof; Heated Steering Wheel (360-degree); STARLINK 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation; Harman Kardon premium audio system; 180-degree Front View Monitor; and DriverFocus. The Touring XT also comes with luxury appointments including exterior side mirrors in satin chrome finish with integrated turn signals and Nappa Leather upholstery (Java Brown or Slate Black). The top-of-the-line Legacy is powered by a 2.4-liter turbo BOXER engine delivering 260 hp and 277 lb.-ft. of torque.

For 2023, the Legacy Touring XT is equipped with a Wide-Angle Mono Camera that works with the dual-camera EyeSight system to expand the field of view even further to recognize pedestrians and bicycles sooner when the vehicle enters an intersection at low speed.

The Outback and Legacy are built at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette, Indiana along with the Ascent and Impreza.

2023 Outback Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + Destination and Delivery Outback CVT '01 $28,395 $29,620 Outback Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $30,695 $31,920 Outback Onyx Edition CVT 21, 22 $33,495 $34,720 Outback Limited CVT 31, 34 $35,295 $36,520 Outback Touring CVT 41 $39,845 $41,070 Outback Onyx Edition XT CVT 22 $38,595 $39,820 Outback Wilderness CVT 21, 22 $38,445 $39,670 Outback Limited XT CVT 32 $39,695 $40,920 Outback Touring XT CVT 41 $42,295 $43,520

2023 Outback Option Packages Code Description MSRP 01, 11, 21, 31, 32, 41 Standard Model N/A 13 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push-Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate $1,400 15 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push Button Start + Hands-Free Power Rear Gate + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System $2,995 22 Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Reverse Automatic Braking $1,845 34 Power Moonroof + Heated Steering Wheel + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Driver Focus $2,060

Destination & Delivery is $1,225 for Outback and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,375 for retailers in Alaska.

2023 Legacy Model/Trim Transmission Applicable Option Code MSRP MSRP + Destination and Delivery Legacy CVT 02 $24,395 $25,415 Legacy Premium CVT 11, 13, 15 $26,695 $27,715 Legacy Sport CVT 21 $33,895 $34,915 Legacy Limited CVT 31, 34 $31,445 $32,465 Legacy Touring XT CVT 41 $37,695 $38,715

2023 Legacy Option Packages Code Description MSRP 02, 11, 31, 32, 41 Standard Model N/A 13 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push-Button Start + LED Fog lights $1,000 15 Blind-Spot Detection w/ Rear Cross-Traffic Alert + Keyless Access & Push Button Start + LED Fog lights + Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System $2,595 34 Power Moonroof + 11.6-inch Multimedia Navigation System + Heated Steering Wheel + Driver Focus (Distraction Mitigation System) $2,060

Destination & Delivery is $1,020 for Legacy and may vary in the following states: CT, HI, MA, ME, NH, NJ, NY, RI and VT. D&D is $1,170 for retailers in Alaska.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise, which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $270 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 78,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

Todd Hill

Manager, Product Public Relations

856.488.3234

thill@subaru.com

Jessica Tullman

Product Communications

310.352.4400

jtullman@subaru.com

Charles Ballard

Product & Technology Communications

856.488.8759

cballard@subaru.com

SUBARU ANNOUNCES PRICING ON REFRESHED 2023 OUTBACK AND LEGACY MODELS. (PRNewswire)

Subaru.com Captures Top Rating in J.D. Power Website Study; Automaker Ranks Highest in Mass Market Automotive Websites in J.D. Power Study (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Subaru of America, Inc.