Senmiao Technology Reports Fiscal 2022 Year-end Financial Results

CHENGDU, China, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Senmiao Technology Limited ("Senmiao" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: AIHS), a financing and servicing company focused on the online ride-hailing industry in China, as well as an operator of its own online ride-hailing platform, today announced financial results for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022.

Please note that the following financial results reflect the deconsolidation of the financial figures of Senmiao's former variable interest entities ("VIEs") Sichuan Senmiao Ronglian Technology Co., Ltd. ("Sichuan Senmiao"), Sichuan Jinkailong Automobile Leasing Co., Ltd. ("Jinkailong") and Chengdu Youlu Technology Ltd. ("Youlu"), as of March 31, 2022. Jinkailong's and Youlu's business results have now been classified as discontinued operations but were previously classified under Automobile Transaction and Related Services.

Fiscal 2022 Financial and Operating Highlights

Total revenues of $4.9 million from continuing operations, a 124.5% increase from $2.2 million in the prior fiscal year

From October 23, 2020 , the date Senmiao launched its online ride-hailing platform, to March 31, 2022 , approximately 20 million rides were completed through the platform (including orders completed on the platform operated by Senmiao and orders completed on partner platforms, such as Meituan) with fares paid by riders totaling $63.3 million .

Net loss from continuing operations of $5.6 million , compared to $7.5 million in the prior fiscal year

Management Commentary

Xi Wen, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Senmiao, stated, "Despite ongoing challenges presented by the pandemic environment in China, we are pleased with the significant growth we have achieved in our automobile transaction and related service and online ride-hailing platform services businesses, which drove our impressive top line results for fiscal year 2022. With our equity investee company, we leased a total of over 2,300 vehicles in fiscal 2022, compared to 1,200 in fiscal 2021, which resulted in a 666% year-over-year increase in rental income. We believe our continuous efforts in shifting our business focus to these new lines of business have begun to exhibit remarkable results, and we are optimistic about their future growth potential, which will continue to fuel top line growth for Senmiao as we continue to explore new regional markets. As of March 31, 2022, our platform has helped facilitate approximately 17 million rides since launch, with an additional 3 million rides completed on our partners' platforms. Our ride-hailing services are now available in 20+ cities throughout China."

Mr. Wen continued, "During fiscal year 2022, Senmiao strengthened our partnership base, establishing and expanding upon relationships with companies that possess a significant national presence and the resources to help us enter new local regions. This has enabled us to significantly grow our main businesses. We believe we are in a strong position to continue growing our online ride-hailing platform, which we anticipate will have a positive impact on our auto rental business as our replicable model of offering a flexible automobile rental option has been well received by our online ride-hailing drivers. With that in mind, Senmiao plans to provide a series of product solutions to increase the number of our automobiles for operating leases. We will remain focused on becoming a leading financing and servicing company and a significant player in the online ride-hailing market in China."

Financial Review

Revenues

Total revenues from continuing operations were $4.9 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, a 124.5% increase from $2.2 million in the prior fiscal year. This increase was largely due to increased contributions from operating lease revenues from automobile rentals and online ride-hailing platform services.

During the year ended March 31, 2022, Senmiao continued to shift its business focus to automobile rental options for ride-hailing drivers while developing its online ride-hailing platform services business. As a result, the automobile rental business generated operating lease revenues of $1.7 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, compared to $0.2 million in the prior fiscal year, due to a significant increase in the number of automobiles leased. The online ride-hailing platform services business generated revenues of $2.7 million, a 195.1% increase from $0.9 million in the prior fiscal year.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues from continuing operations increased to $6.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, from $2.0 million in the prior fiscal year, primarily due to increased expenses related to costs of automobiles under operating leases and direct expense and technical service fees related to Senmiao's online ride-hailing platform.

Gross Loss (Profit)

Gross loss from continuing operations was $1.6 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, compared to gross profit from continuing operations of $0.2 million in the prior fiscal year, due to the significant increase in cost of revenues as a result of the rapid expansion of the Company's automobile leasing and online ride-hailing platform services businesses. Senmiao leased and sub-leased approximately 400 automobiles to online ride-haling drivers through its former VIE Jinkailong during the year ended March 31, 2022. Rental income of approximately $1.3 million from Jinkailong was eliminated in the consolidated financial statements while sub-leasing income from these automobiles of approximately $1.8 million was recorded in loss of discontinued operations.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses

Selling, general and administrative expenses for continuing operations increased to $9.5 million for the year ended March 31, 2022, compared to $5.9 million in the prior fiscal year. The increase was primarily due to increased salary and employee benefit expenses as a result of hiring additional staff, increased office rental expense and charges, and increase in advertising and promotion expenses related to the online ride-hailing platform.

Net Loss

Net loss from continuing operations for the year ended March 31, 2022, was $5.6 million, compared to $7.5 million in the prior fiscal year. The year-over-year improvement was primarily due to an $8.7 million increase in the fair value change of derivative liabilities related to warrants issued in the Company's previous offerings, offset by the increase in the loss from operations of $5.6 million.

Loss per Share

Loss per share for continuing operations was approximately $1.66 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 5.7 million, compared to approximately $1.65 based on a weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock of 3.9 million.

On April 5, 2022, Senmiao announced a 1-for-10 reverse stock split with trading to begin on a split-adjusted basis at the market open on April 6, 2022. Weighted average number of basic and diluted common stock numbers noted herein were given retroactive effect to account for the 1-for-10 reverse stock split.

Results from Discontinued Operations

For the year ended March 31, 2022, results from discontinued operations (primarily from Senmiao's former VIE Jinkailong as noted above) and the gain from their deconsolidation are as follows:



For the year ended March 31,

2022 2021 Revenues $6,830,116 $3,978,847 Cost of revenues $(5,183,806) $(3,985,413) Gross profit (loss) $1,646,310 $(6,566) Selling, general and administrative expenses $(4,139,800) $(4,455,967) Loss from discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes $(2,747,209) $(5,187,214) Net gain from deconsolidation of VIEs - discontinued operations $10,975,101 - Gain (loss) from discontinued operations $8,227,892 $(5,187,214)

Financial Position

As of March 31, 2022, Senmiao had cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 million, compared to $4.3 million as of March 31, 2021, for its continuing operations. Total stockholders' equity was $8.1 million as of March 31, 2022, compared to $5.9 million as of March 31, 2021.

Further information regarding Senmiao's results of operations for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, can be found in Senmiao's Annual Report on Form 10-K, which will be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission today.

About Senmiao Technology Limited

Headquartered in Chengdu, Sichuan Province, Senmiao provides automobile transaction and related services including sales of automobiles, facilitation and services for automobile purchases and financing, management, operating leases, guarantees and other automobile transaction services, as well as operates its own ride-hailing platform aimed principally at the growing online ride-hailing market in Senmiao's areas of operation in China. For more information about Senmiao, please visit: http://www.senmiaotech.com. Senmiao routinely provides important updates on its website.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements (including those relating to the operation of Senmiao's ride-hailing platform) are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including those detailed from time to time in the Senmiao's filings with the SEC, and represent Senmiao's views only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Senmiao's views as of any subsequent date. Senmiao undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events or circumstances.

For more information, please contact:

At the Company:

Yiye Zhou

Email: edom333@ihongsen.com

Phone: +86 28 6155 4399

Investor Relations:

The Equity Group Inc.

Carolyne Sohn, Vice President

+1 415-568-2255

csohn@equityny.com

In China

Lucy Ma, Associate

+86 10 5661 7012

lma@equityny.com

© 2022 Senmiao Technology Ltd. All rights reserved.

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





March 31,



March 31,





2022



2021

ASSETS















Current assets















Cash, and cash equivalents

$ 1,185,221



$ 4,340,529

Accounts receivable, net, current portion



418,022





502,031

Inventories



286,488





127,933

Finance lease receivables, net, current portion



314,264





541,605

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets, net



2,713,208





2,660,083

Due from related parties



682,335





—

Current assets - discontinued operations



—





2,720,825

Total current assets



5,599,538





10,893,006



















Property and equipment, net















Property and equipment, net



5,658,773





3,251,331

Property and equipment, net - discontinued operations



—





454,408

Total property and equipment, net



5,658,773





3,705,739



















Other assets















Operating lease right-of-use assets, net



109,621





233,751

Operating lease right-of-use assets, net, related parties



515,906





580,367

Financing lease right-of-use assets, net



305,933





577,079

Intangible assets, net



959,551





968,131

Goodwill



—





135,388

Accounts receivable, net, non-current



69





61,943

Finance lease receivables, net, non-current



92,980





473,472

Due from a related party, noncurrent



6,635,746





—

Other assets - discontinued operations



—





4,674,403

Total other assets



8,619,806





7,704,534



















Total assets

$ 19,878,117



$ 22,303,279



















LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND EQUITY















Current liabilities















Borrowings from financial institutions

$ 145,542



$ —

Accounts payable



14,446





44,769

Advances from customers



120,629





110,173

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



2,444,367





2,873,227

Due to related parties and affiliates



11,682





82,909

Operating lease liabilities



50,177





109,813

Operating lease liabilities - related parties



330,781





243,726

Financing lease liabilities



304,557





358,135

Derivative liabilities



2,215,204





1,278,926

Current liabilities - discontinued operations



528,426





11,677,266

Total current liabilities



6,165,811





16,778,944



















Other liabilities















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



47,910





95,886

Operating lease liabilities, non-current - related parties



226,896





341,549

Financing lease liabilities, non-current



1,376





218,944

Deferred tax liability



46,386





44,993

Other liabilities - discontinued operations



—





2,250,393

Total other liabilities



322,568





2,951,765



SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)







March 31, 2022





March 31, 2021



















Total liabilities

$ 6,488,379



$ 19,730,709



















Commitments and contingencies

































Mezzanine Equity (redeemable)















Series A convertible preferred stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 5,000 shares authorized; 5,000 and

0 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively), net of issuance costs of

$118,344



820,799





—



















Stockholders' equity















Common stock (par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 6,186,783

and 4,978,073 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively)*



630





498

Additional paid-in capital



42,803,033





40,759,807

Accumulated deficit



(34,601,545)





(34,064,921)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(109,454)





(838,671)

Total Senmiao Technology Limited stockholders' equity



8,092,664





5,856,713



















Non-controlling interests



4,476,276





(3,284,143)



















Total equity



12,568,939





2,572,570



















Total liabilities and equity

$ 19,878,117



$ 22,303,279



*Giving retroactive effect to the 1-for-10 reverse stock split effected on April 6, 2022

SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for share and per share amounts)







For the Year Ended

March 31,







2022



2021

Revenues



$ 4,913,102



$ 2,188,840

Cost of revenues





(6,511,031)





(1,984,079)

Gross profit (loss)





(1,597,929)





204,761





















Operating expenses

















Selling, general and administrative expenses





(9,525,408)





(5,905,579)

Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery





(235,279)





(299,658)

Impairments of inventories





(60,398)





—

Impairments of long-lived assets and goodwill





(142,974)





(10,953)

Total operating expenses





(9,964,059)





(6,216,190)





















Loss from operations





(11,561,988)





(6,011,429)





















Other income (expense)

















Other income (expense), net





(107,444)





301,269

Interest expense





(5,893)





—

Interest expense on finance leases





(55,844)





(46,518)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities





6,951,482





(1,710,415)

Issuance cost incurred for issuing series A convertible preferred stock





(821,892)





—

Total other income (expense), net





5,960,409





(1,455,664)





















Loss before income taxes





(5,601,579)





(7,467,093)





















Income tax expense





(4,566)





(8,332)





















Net loss from continuing operations





(5,606,145)





(7,475,425)





















Discontinued operations:

















Loss from discontinued operations, net of applicable income taxes





(2,747,209)





(5,187,214)

Net gain from deconsolidation of VIEs - discontinued operations





10,975,101





—

Gain (loss) from discontinued operations





8,227,892





(5,187,214)





















Net income (loss)





2,621,747





(12,662,639





















Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests from continuing operations





(3,872,645)





970,019

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests from discontinued operations





714,274





1,332,562





















Net loss attributable to stockholders



$ (536,624)



$ (10,360,058)





















Net income (loss)



$ 2,621,747



$ (12,662,639)





















Other comprehensive income (loss)

















Foreign currency translation adjustment





64,470





(314,669)





















Comprehensive income (loss)





2,686,217





(12,977,308)

Less: Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests





3,142,520





(2,286,057)





















Total comprehensive loss attributable to stockholders



$ (456,303)



$ (10,691,251)



SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for share and per share amounts)







For the Year Ended March 31,







2022



2021



Weighted average number of common stock



















Basic and diluted





5,726,997





3,943,089

























Earnings (loss) per share - basic and diluted



















Continuing operations



$ (1.66)



$ (1.65)



Discontinued operations



$ 1.56



$ (0.98)





























SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)





For the Year Ended

March 31,





2022



2021

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:















Net income (loss)

$ 2,621,747



$ (12,662,639)

Net income (loss) from discontinued operations



8,227,892





(5,187,214)

Net loss from continuing operations



(5,606,145)





(7,475,425)

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash used in operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment



956,400





85,530

Stock based compensation expense



653,000





445,000

Issuance cost incurred for issuing series A convertible preferred stock



821,892





-

Amortization of right-of-use assets



955,443





398,292

Amortization of intangible assets



160,831





107,765

Provision for doubtful accounts, net of recovery



235,279





299,658

Impairments of inventories



60,398





-

Impairments of long-lived assets



142,974





10,953

Gain on disposal of equipment



-





(425)

Change in fair value of derivative liabilities



(6,951,482)





1,710,415

Change in operating assets and liabilities















Accounts receivable



4,456





162,828

Inventories



(260,464)





172,626

Prepayments, other receivables and other assets



28,254





(1,366,724)

Finance lease receivables



634,103





348,919

Accounts payable



(31,434)





(6,067)

Advances from customers



6,678





47,895

Income tax payable



-





(168)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities



(377,965)





2,123,010

Operating lease liabilities



(240,051)





(64,701)

Operating lease liabilities - related parties



(228,281)





(195,519)

Net cash used in operating activities from continuing operations



(9,036,114)





(3,196,138)

Net cash used in operating activities from discontinued operations



(123,167)





(739,929)

Net Cash used in Operating Activities



(9,159,281)





(3,936,067)



















Cash Flows from Investing Activities:















Purchases of property and equipment



(3,223,992)





(2,293,415)

Purchases of intangible assets



(141,730)





(25,347)

Cash released upon termination of a VIE



(193)





-

Cash acquired from XXTX, net of cash paid to XXTX[1]



-





8,065

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations



(3,365,915)





(2,310,697)

Net cash used in investing activities from discontinued operations



(111,210)





(200,165)

Net Cash Used in Investing Activities



(3,477,125)





(2,510,862)



















Cash Flows from Financing Activities:















Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in a registered direct offering



5,771,053





5,743,905

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock and warrants in an underwritten public

offering



-





5,261,297

Net proceeds from issuance of common stock upon warrants exercised



22,015





683,046

Net proceeds from issuance of series A convertible preferred stock and warrants in a

private placement offering



4,369,937





-

Net proceeds from exercise of underwriters' over-allotment option



-





837,000

Borrowings from a financial institution



183,390





-

Loan to related parties



-





(101,142)



SENMIAO TECHNOLOGY LIMITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (CONTINUED) (Expressed in U.S. dollars, except for the number of shares)







For the Year Ended

March 31,







2021



2020



















Repayments to related parties and affiliates



(117,761)





(37,445)

Repayments of current borrowings from financial institutions



(39,613)





-

Principal payments of finance lease liabilities



(433,611)





(2,230,765)

Net cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations



9,755,410





10,155,896

Net cash provided by financing activities from discontinued operations



-





103,881

Net Cash Provided by Financing Activities



9,755,410





10,259,777



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



(381,858)





(208,800)



















Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents



(3,262,854)





3,604,048

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of year



4,448,075





844,027

Cash and cash equivalents, end of year



1,185,221





4,448,075



















Less: Cash and cash equivalents from discontinued operations



-





(107,546)



















Cash and cash equivalents from continuing operations, end of year

$ 1,185,221



$ 4,340,529



















Supplemental Cash Flow Information















Cash paid for interest expense

$ 5,893



$ 45,764

Non-cash Transaction in Investing and Financing Activities















Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities

$ 273,555



$ 3,785,526

Recognition of right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, related parties

$ 181,620



$ -

Recognition of other receivables from Jinkailong upon deconsolidation

$ 7,298,208





-

Acquisition of equipment through prepayment and financing lease

$ -



$ 941,263

Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities for issuance of common stock

$ 7,932,341



$ 997,193

Allocation of fair value of derivative liabilities to additional paid in capital upon warrants exercised

$ 45,674



$ 1,771,213

Acquisition of XXTX with payables

$ -



$ 317,835

Acquisition of XXTX's minority interest with issuance of common stock

$ 1,972,717



$ -



[1] XXTX is the entity associated with Senmiao's Xixingtianxia ride-hailing platform.

View original content:

SOURCE Senmiao Technology Limited