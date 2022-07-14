Ronnie C. Wright And Amblacks Media Close Promo Deal With WOW Lip Balm

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronnie C. Wright, social media influencer and founder of THE BOAT Sports Podcasting Network through Amblacks Media finalized a brand promotional deal with WOW Lip Balm, in Beverly Hills.

Ronnie C. Wright (PRNewswire)

"The Boat is an innovative sports podcast network and, it's an honor to team with WOW Lip Balm to promote our content and their brand in the market place, Wright said.

"We are thrilled to win with 'WOW' – wealth of wellness."

