HTCIA Announces 2nd Day Keynote Speaker for 38th Annual International Conference & Expo, Extends Early Registration Deadline

WESTFORD, Ma., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HTCIA today announced that Lesley Carhart, Director of Incident Response for North America at Dragos, will serve as the 2nd day keynote speaker for the 2022 HTCIA International Conference & Expo scheduled for Sept 28-30 at the Hard Rock Hotel in Atlantic City, NJ. The in-person event also includes a virtual day on Sept 27 that features numerous lectures and vendor presentations.

Early registration is now extended through July 31. For more information and to register for the conference, visit www.htciaconference.org.

Titled, "The Unexplored Continent of Industrial Forensics," Carhart's 2nd day keynote is scheduled for Thursday, September 29. She'll discuss the increasing awareness surrounding the fundamentals of security in the long-ignored environments, but how digital forensics in these environments remains a gap to close. Carhart will highlight the growing differences between traditional DFIR and OT forensics skillsets, and where help and study are needed.

Prior to joining Dragos, Carhart served as the incident response team lead at Motorola Solutions. Following four years as a Principal Incident Responder for Dragos, she now manages a team of incident response and digital forensics professionals who perform investigations of commodity, targeted and insider threat cases in industrial networks. Carhart is also a certified instructor and curriculum developer at Dragos. Retired from the United States Air Force Reserves, Carhart's recognition includes "DEF CON Hacker of the Year," "SANS Difference Maker," and "Power Player" from SC Magazine.

"We're extremely pleased to announce Lesley's 2nd day keynote address for this year's HTCIA International Conference," said Warren G. Kruse II, HTCIA International President. "Her keynote stands as the latest addition to a superb lineup of insightful sessions for our flagship event. HTCIA's committed to offering a wide variety of talented and renowned speakers, creating excellent value and opportunity for knowledge sharing during this 38th annual event."

Founded in 1986, the High Technology Crime Investigation Association provides its global members with education and collaboration for the prevention and investigation of high-tech crimes. Holding ongoing seminars, summits and conferences each year, HTCIA is a registered 501(c)(3) not-for-profit with chapters worldwide. Visit www.htcia.org.

