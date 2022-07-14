Horter Investment Management Announces Strong Benefits Package for Advisors, Designed to Improve Performance in Today's Volatile Marketplace

Financial Advisors in the Horter Investment Management national network, will now receive one of the most comprehensive benefits packages available in the industry. From strategic training and coaching to discounted group health insurance and savings on operating costs, Horter has added a large host of benefits not seen among other financial advisor groups.

CINCINNATI , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Horter Investment Management, LLC (HIM), a registered investment advisory firm with 50 investment advisor representatives and relationships with over 40 independent advisory firms representing over 60 additional investment advisor representatives, today announced their HIM Advisor Expanded Benefits Package, available immediately to all HIM financial advisors.

"Our new, expanded Financial Advisor Benefits Package contains the widest array of support we've ever offered," said Drew Horter, Founder & CEO Horter Investment Management. "Strategic advice and practical coaching techniques can help our advisors deal with the many challenges investors are facing in a down stock and bond market. To further enhance how we serve advisors, we have partnered with one of the nation's largest professional employer organizations to provide group health insurance and additional services to reduce operating costs. "

The New Horter Benefits Package for Advisors Includes:

Extensive Advisor Training & Coaching

Advanced Planning & Training

Discounted Medical Coverage

Discounted Prescriptions – (delivers up to 80% savings)

401K Brokerage Window Opportunities

Manage outside client 401K and 403B assets with MPT Style

Tactical Fund Advisors (TFA) Webinars

Monthly Marketing for 20+ Attendees

"The new expanded Horter Advisor Benefits Package has really helped my practice," said Stephen Dissette, Investment Advisor Rep with Horter Investment Management. "I've discovered many techniques to help reduce risk and produce results for my clients."

Today, as industry experts continue to predict a declining market in the months ahead, the pursuit of effectiveness is a top priority.

"In the current market, to get the results you want from your investment dollars, choosing the correct Registered Investment Advisor is important," continued Dissette. "To my way of thinking, the RIA of choice is a Horter Investment Advisor."

About Horter Investment Management, LLC

Horter Investment Management, LLC, is a Cincinnati-based Registered Investment Advisor Firm, with over 50 investment advisor representatives and relationships with over 40 independent advisory firms representing over 60 additional investment advisor representatives. Drew K. Horter, CEO and Founder has over 40 years' experience in money management and providing investment advice. Mr. Horter has coached and mentored 100's of advisors over the past 15 years. Horter Investment Management is a fiduciary, specializing in a modernized, tactical investing approach across a range of risk profiles. More info: www.horterinvestment.com

Investment advisory services offered through Horter Investment Management, LLC, a SEC-Registered Investment Advisor.

Past performance may not be indicative of future results and the performance of a specific individual account may vary substantially from the composite performance. Therefore, no current or prospective client should assume that future performance will be profitable or equal the composite performance results reflected herein. In calculating account performance, Horter Investment Management has relied upon information provided by various sources, primarily the account's custodian(s).

