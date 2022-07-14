GID and Hanover Company Announce Development Partnership in Atlanta's Eastside

ATLANTA, July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GID, a vertically-integrated real estate company with corporate offices in Atlanta, is proud to announce a joint venture partnership with Hanover Company to develop Hanover Edgewood, a 422-unit community located in Atlanta, GA.

The community is situated adjacent to a Marta Station in Atlanta's Eastside, an area that features upscale shopping, dining, and entertainment. With the Edgewood Retail District, Krog Street Market, Ponce City Market, Memorial Drive Corridor to the west, and the flourishing Pratt-Pullman District to the east, the development is sandwiched between a plethora of retail and lifestyle options.

Upon completion, the property will feature high-quality amenities including a resort-style pool, firepit area, BBQs for outdoor grilling, and cabana seating, as well as a clubhouse featuring a demonstration kitchen, fitness center, and theater.

To learn more about GID, visit gid.com.

GID is a privately held, vertically-integrated real estate company that owns and operates a portfolio of multifamily and industrial assets, as well as develops mixed-use projects. With corporate offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, New York, and San Francisco, GID is an experienced real estate private equity investor and manager supported by an integrated operating platform and has 60+ years of experience across multiple asset classes. GID's existing and under-development properties are valued at over $26.7 billion as of March 31, 2022.

The current portfolio includes over 46,000 residential units, more than 20 million square feet of industrial space, and one million square feet of retail and office space. More information is available at www.gid.com.

