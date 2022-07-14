Creator Economy Platform Koji Announces "Watch Party" and "Listening Party" Apps

New Apps Give Creators the Ability to Host Listening and Watch Parties from Their Link in Bio

SAN DIEGO , July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Koji, the world's most powerful Link in Bio platform and the leading app store for social media, today announced the launch of Listening Party and Watch Party, new apps for musicians and artists that let them create a live listening and watch experience for their superfans.

Listening Party and Watch Party on the Koji App Store (PRNewswire)

The Listening Party app lets musicians give fans early access to their latest beats, songs, albums, and more. The new, updated version of the app, Listening Party, builds on the same capabilities as its predecessor but gives musicians the ability to add different payment methods for fans to unlock audio content, including NFTs, standard payment methods like debit and credit cards, and email signup. After a fan purchases the audio content with the required payment method, they can listen to the specified audio file once, from start to finish with no replays.

With the Watch Party app , musicians and artists can give fans early access to their latest video releases directly from their link in bio. Setting up the watch party is as easy as uploading your video file, setting availability dates, and specifying the payment method (NFTs, standard payment methods, or email signup) for fans to unlock the content. After paying, fans will be able to screen the video one time, giving them the inside scoop on what's happening with their favorite creators before it's released to the public.

Both apps are free to use and available today on the Koji App Store.

