Ascensus Announces FuturePlan Leadership Change

Current Head of Sales Kasey Price Named President of FuturePlan, Effective August 1, 2022

DRESHER, Pa., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascensus—whose technology and expertise helps millions of people save for retirement, education, and healthcare— announced today that Kasey Price will assume the role of President of FuturePlan by Ascensus on Aug. 1, 2022.

Price, who has served as head of Sales for FuturePlan since January 2021, will succeed Teresa Hassara, who is leaving the company at the end of July to assume a new leadership role in the financial services industry.

Price will report directly to Ascensus President and CEO David Musto and join Ascensus' Operating Committee, the company's executive leadership team.

"One of the many valuable attributes Ascensus brings to those we serve is the breadth and depth of our leadership," said Musto. "As a result, we are able to turn to a leader of Kasey's experience, industry perspective, and company knowledge without delay, ensuring this leadership transition will be both smooth and successful."

Musto added, "Kasey's leadership has driven consistent growth in sales revenue, added new business and retained relationships, and fostered our significantly enhanced sales presence across the markets we serve. She is highly respected as a leader in our industry and admired both personally and professionally by partner and competitor alike. I'm delighted for her, the FuturePlan organization, and the advisors, clients, and partners we serve."

Price brings more than 25 years of retirement industry experience to her new role. She has led Sales for FuturePlan since January 2021, with responsibility for overall sales strategy and distribution as well as overseeing critical projects and initiatives focused on increasing client value and growing the business. She previously headed up our Institutional Sales team for the business, with responsibility for developing, managing, and expanding relationships with financial advisors and the retirement industry's top-tier recordkeeping providers.

Prior to joining FuturePlan in 2017, Price was a founding partner and CEO of Georgia-based Retirement Strategies, Inc. (RSI), a third-party administration firm known for its strong strategic partnerships with advisors and recordkeepers. She joined the Ascensus leadership team when Ascensus acquired RSI that same year.

Hassara has served as President of FuturePlan since April 2021, leading transformation of the service, products, and expertise FuturePlan brings to the marketplace and adding leadership support to a variety of enterprise initiatives. She will remain with the company through July 29 to aid in the leadership transition.

"I want to thank Teresa for her many contributions to our success and her effective leadership of FuturePlan during the challenges of the pandemic," said Musto. "We wish her well in her new responsibilities."

About Ascensus

Ascensus is a market-leading enabler of tax-advantaged savings—providing technology, services, and expertise that help more than 15 million people save for retirement, education, and healthcare.

We are a premier savings program service provider, third-party administrator, and government savings facilitator. Our platforms, industry knowledge, and data-based insights enhance the growth and success of our partners, their clients, and savers through co-branded, private-labeled, and governmental partnerships.

Ascensus offers comprehensive qualified and non-qualified retirement plan solutions, third-party retirement plan administration, 529 education and ABLE savings program administration, health savings and COBRA administration, corporate- and bank-owned life insurance solutions, and fiduciary and total rewards services.

The company's brands include Ascensus; Newport, an Ascensus company; PAi, an Ascensus company; and FuturePlan by Ascensus. Ascensus has more than $745 billion in assets under administration and employs more than 5,500 associates as of March 31, 2022.

For more information, visit ascensus.com and newportgroup.com.

About FuturePlan

FuturePlan is a leading national retirement TPA dedicated to helping advisors, recordkeepers, and plan sponsors deliver better outcomes for savers. Our highly responsive, personalized service is backed by the strength and security of a national leader in Ascensus. As of March 31, 2022, FuturePlan's experienced team of experts supports more than 45,000 retirement plans with more than 1.9 million participants and more than $100 billion in assets under administration. For more information, visit futureplan.com.

