aha! Inaugurates Nonstop Flights From Reno-Tahoe to Santa Rosa with free tickets for the first 100 passengers

RENO, Nev., July 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- aha!, powered by veteran ExpressJet Airlines, is excited to become a part of the Santa Rosa/North Bay Area region with its inaugural nonstop flight from Reno on July 14, 2022. This first flight begins aha! service between Reno-Tahoe International Airport and Charles M. Schultz-Sonoma County Airport.

"We are very appreciative of the warm reception we've had since announcing Santa Rosa as one of aha!'s newest routes - even Snoopy is celebrating with us today!" said Tim Sieber, head of ExpressJet's aha! business unit. "We're thrilled to be able to provide passengers with an easy nonstop flight between Reno-Tahoe and Santa Rosa - two destinations that offer a blend of urban adventures and outdoor recreation."

Nonstop Flights = Two Travel Days Saved

Travelers can replace a four-to-five-hour drive or painful layover with a quick 57-minute nonstop flight. Flights will operate each Thursday and Sunday departing Reno Tahoe International Airport at 3:40 p.m. PT arriving at Charles M. Schulz–Sonoma County Airport at 4:37 p.m. PT. Return flights will depart Santa Rosa at 5:15 p.m. PT and arrive in Reno-Tahoe at 6:12 p.m. PT.

"Connecting these two recreational hot spots is a fantastic addition to our local airport," said James Gore, Chair of the Sonoma County Board of Supervisors and representative for District 4, which includes the airport. "This gives our residents the opportunity to enjoy all that the Reno-Tahoe area has to offer and gives the Northern Nevada residents an excuse for a hassle-free wine country getaway. An absolute win-win for both markets."

Free Tickets to the first 100 Passengers

For three days only, aha! is giving one free* ticket to the first 100 Santa Rosa-Reno customers. Travelers can use the promo-code WELCOME2STS to receive the $0 base fare for travel through Oct. 31, 2022 when booked by July 17, 2022.

Wines Fly Free

For a limited time, passengers can take advantage of aha!'s "wine flies free" program. Until November 30, 2022, aha! will accept one dedicated wine bottle case as a free checked bag. Customers can opt-in by selecting the "wine flies free" option during booking or by declaring their wine item during their check-in at the airport. See flyaha.com/winefliesfree for complete details and restrictions.

Flights are currently available for sale at www.flyaha.com and through the aha! Call Center at 775-439-0888.

About aha!

aha! is a leisure brand of ExpressJet Airlines. aha! seeks to provide travelers in smaller communities, many who have seen air service reduced over the past decade through airline mergers, with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. In addition to offering value-priced, nonstop flights, aha! will soon partner with resorts, casinos and attractions to "bundle" value-priced vacation packages. www.flyaha.com

About ExpressJet Airlines

ExpressJet Airlines operates Embraer ERJ145 regional jet aircraft and has more than 40 years of experience as a regional airline. ExpressJet operates its leisure brand aha!, which provides travelers in smaller communities with convenient, short, nonstop flights to high-quality destinations like the Reno-Lake Tahoe region. The company is expanding its service with specialty charter flights and additional future routes. ExpressJet is majority owned by KAir Enterprises with United Airlines holding a minority interest. www.expressjet.com

* WELCOME2STS Ticket Giveaway

$0 base fare tickets must be purchased by 11:59pm on July 17, 2022, and travel completed by Oct. 31, 2022. Subject to blackout dates. Capacity controls and other restrictions apply. A total of 100 tickets are available at the $0 fare and the number of seats available on each flight are limited. Customer is responsible for paying government-imposed taxes and fees, such as 9/11 security fee and Passenger Facility Charges (PFC), and well as other service fees such as for checked baggage. Fare rules are subject to change without notice. Not valid on previously purchased itineraries. $0 tickets may only be purchased at www.flyaha.com and are not available when calling the call center.

