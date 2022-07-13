Universal Logistics Holdings to Report Second Quarter 2022 Earnings on Thursday, July 28, 2022

WARREN, Mich., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ULH) announced today the planned release of second quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28, 2022. The company's quarterly earnings conference call will be held Friday, July 29, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Universal Logistics Holdings logo (PRNewsfoto/Universal Logistics Holdings) (PRNewswire)

Quarterly Earnings Conference Call Dial-in Details:

Time: 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time

Date: Friday, July 29, 2022

Call Toll Free: (877) 270-2148

International Dial-in: +1 (412) 902-6510

Conference ID: 10169222

A replay of the conference call will be available through August 5, 2022, by calling (877) 344-7529 (toll free) or +1 (412) 317-0088 (toll) and using encore replay code 3850245. The call will also be available on investors.universallogistics.com.

About Universal

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. ("Universal") is a holding company that owns subsidiaries engaged in providing a variety of customized transportation and logistics solutions throughout the United States, and in Mexico, Canada and Colombia. Our operating subsidiaries provide customers with supply chain solutions that can be scaled to meet their changing demands and volumes. Universal's consolidated subsidiaries offer customers a broad array of services across the entire supply chain, including truckload, brokerage, intermodal, dedicated, and value-added services. In this press release, the terms "us," "we," "our," or the "Company" refer to Universal and its consolidated subsidiaries.

Source: Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.

Forward Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release might be considered forward-looking statements. These statements identify prospective information. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "prospect," "seek," "believe," "targets," "project," "estimate," "future," "likely," "may," "should" and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time and/or management's good faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations described. Additional information about the factors that may adversely affect these forward-looking statements is contained in Universal's reports and filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Universal assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information except to the extent required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc.