New NETs Data Presented at International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress

HENDERSON, Nev., July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VolitionRx Limited (NYSE AMERICAN: VNRX) ("Volition"), a multi-national epigenetics company, in collaboration with researchers at the University of Namur and QUALIblood in Belgium has published a poster presentation entitled "Evaluation and comparison of NETosis biomarkers in sepsis and COVID-19 patients" at the International Society on Thrombosis and Haemostasis (ISTH) Congress earlier this week.

Commenting on the poster, joint lead author Professor Jonathan Douxfils, University of Namur and QUALIblood's Chief Executive and Scientific Officer, said: "A key finding from this study was the correlation reported between the Nu.Q® NETs level and the currently used SOFA score. Interestingly Nu.Q® NETs may also enable discrimination between critical COVID-19 and septic shock patients. Further studies are warranted to confirm whether using Nu.Q® NETs and indeed other Nu.Q® assays may predict disease severity and help in categorizing patients at diagnosis."

Commenting on the ISTH Congress, Dr Jake Micallef, Chief Scientific Officer of Volition, said: "This has been a fantastic congress for the Volition team. Not only was new Nu.Q® data presented by the QUALIblood team, but we also had the opportunity to meet with many of our existing collaborators and develop relationships with clinicians, researchers, and industry partners for some possible future projects."

"NETosis has become a huge focus for medics in recent years, given elevated levels of NETs are associated with poor patient outcomes in a range of diseases, such as COVID-19, but also including sepsis and cancer. This was the first large-scale congress we have attended since our Nu.Q® NETs test was CE-marked for the detection and evaluation of NETosis, enabling clinical use across Europe. As the only analytically validated test for NETs, we believe that Nu.Q® NETs has significant potential to support clinical decision-making, enabling physicians to act quickly, and improve patient outcomes."

NETosis is a unique form of cell death that is characterized by the release of NETs (neutrophil extracellular traps) composed of decondensed chromatin, that trap and kill bacteria and viral particles. Although NETs play an important role in our immune system, excessive production can lead to tissue damage and, in severe cases, sepsis, shock, and death.

Dr Micallef added: "Anyone interested in finding out more about our Nu.Q® NETs test should join an upcoming GenomeWeb webinar titled 'The Promise of Neutrophil Extracellular Traps (NETs) as Biomarkers in Inflammatory Disease' which takes place on Wednesday, July 20 at 13:00 U.S. Eastern Time. Click HERE to register.

"In addition, as a proud sponsor of the International Sepsis Forum, we will be exhibiting at the 26th International Symposium on Infections in the Critically Ill Patient later this year."

Volition is developing simple, easy-to-use, cost-effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases in both humans and animals. For more information about Volition's Nu.Q® technology go to: www.volition.com

About Volition

Volition is a multi-national epigenetics company that applies its Nucleosomics™ platform through its subsidiaries to develop simple, easy to use, cost effective blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of life-altering diseases including some cancers and diseases associated with NETosis such as sepsis and COVID-19. Early diagnosis and monitoring have the potential to not only prolong the life of patients but also improve their quality of life. The tests are based on the science of Nucleosomics™, which is the practice of identifying and measuring nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid - an indication that disease is present. Volition is primarily focused on human diagnostics and monitoring but also has a subsidiary focused on animal diagnostics and monitoring.

Volition's research and development activities are centered in Belgium, with an innovation laboratory and an office in the U.S. and additional offices in London and Singapore.

For more information about Volition, visit www.volition.com

