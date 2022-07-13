Created and distilled in San Francisco, America's Original Craft Gin brand will host the first-ever Martini Week to celebrate the classic cocktail for a good cause

SAN FRANCISCO, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Junipero Gin, the San Francisco-based award-winning brand that is celebrated as America's first craft gin, announced today that it is hosting the first-ever San Francisco Martini Week. Junipero Gin is partnering with San Francisco Magazine to introduce a week-long celebration from August 1-6, 2022, as a tribute to where both the martini and Junipero Gin were born.

Junipero Gin Introduces the Inaugural San Francisco Martini Week (PRNewswire)

San Francisco Martini Week will not only shine a light on a great classic cocktail but it will also work to raise funds for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence®, a San Francisco-born non-profit and cutting-edge Order of queer and trans nuns devoted to community service and activism. Restaurants and bars across the city will invite consumers to try creative martini variations with Junipero Gin's bold unfiltered expression while raising donations for every glass raised.

Without a doubt, martinis have been instrumental to cocktail culture worldwide, but the history of the martini is shrouded in mystery. While there are many theories about the birth of the martini, the reigning one points to the town of Martinez, CA, in the mid-1800s Gold Rush. A gold miner looking to celebrate his good fortune walked into a saloon and ordered a glass of champagne. Upon discovering that they were out of champagne, the bartender created "something special" for the miner. That "something" consisted of two parts gin, one part vermouth and a dash of orange bitters poured over crushed ice and garnished with an olive. Thus, "The Martinez Special" was born, and as its popularity spread it became known as the martini, a drink that is seen as a symbol of sophistication and boldness that has defined cocktail culture around the globe.

As the Original San Francisco Craft Gin with roots in the Bay Area, Junipero Gin honors its strong connection to the history of the martini. Junipero's bold flavor enhances all the different martini variations, inviting you to take creative license when ordering the martini that you enjoy best. There is no one or right way to order a martini – whether you like it dry or dirty, shaken or stirred, or with an olive and/or a twist – the art of ordering a martini is something that is uniquely individual, much like the eccentric community of San Francisco. With San Francisco Martini Week, Junipero hopes to educate consumers on the martini and encourage everyone to discover which martini variation they like best.

"We cannot think of a better way to celebrate a cocktail with such rich history than by creating the first ever Martini Week with our San Francisco born Junipero Gin." said Brian Radics, CMO of Hotaling & Co. "We are proud to celebrate this classic cocktail while raising funds for the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence®. This week brings together our value of Living Life Unfiltered with raising a martini to the Sisters, a great group that also boldly break with convention as they devote themselves to local activism and outreach to those on the fringe. We hope you will celebrate with us!"

During San Francisco Martini Week, Junipero Gin hopes to inspire consumers to get creative. With a bit of inspiration and a gin famous for challenging the norms, residents and visitors in San Francisco are encouraged to order a tried-and-true martini or mix it up to find the martini variation that they like best. In the spirit of giving, Junipero Gin will donate $10,000 to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence®, whose dedication to human rights, diversity, and spiritual enlightenment has been essential to shaping the San Francisco we know and love. Additionally, $2 from every signature Junipero martini sold during Martini Week at participating bars and restaurants will be donated to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence® to support the their grant program that funds progressive, grassroots organizations and projects that serve marginalized communities and promote wellness, joy, tolerance, and diversity in the Bay Area; community development and funding to important LGTBQ+ projects and movements including the Pink Triangle Memorial, The People's March, and Help Our Friends Outside (HOFO); and the Sisters' Ministry of Joy, a program in which the Sisters interact with the community in a joyous and loving way, from feeding those who live outside to hosting an annual Easter In The Park Celebration to picking up trash in the streets. Martini lovers can also donate to the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence® directly by visiting https://www.justgiving.com/sistersofperpetualindulgenceinc.

Participating bars and restaurants include 15 Romolo, Bar Agricole, Bar Iris, Blondies, For The Record, High Horse, Kona Street Market, Pacific Cocktail Haven, Rye, Sushi Sato, Wilder and Wildhawk.

For more information, please visit https://juniperogin.com/martiniweek.

About Junipero Gin

Based in San Francisco, Junipero Gin fearlessly led the birth of American craft gin in 1996. Junipero is Spanish for juniper berry, the main botanical in gin. Hell bent on elevating juniper & citrus flavors, the distilling team forged a new path by crafting each batch of Junipero in a small copper pot still, scouring the globe for the most expressive botanicals, and boldly bottling at an unfiltered 98.6 proof. Decades later Junipero is still made by hand in San Francisco and celebrates those who break with convention to pursue an original path. For more information on Junipero, visit JuniperoGin.com.

About Hotaling & Co.

Hotaling & Co., the leading San Francisco distiller & importer, creates, curates, and builds artisanal brands of unmatched character and quality. Hotaling & Co., originally named Anchor Distilling Company, was established in 1993 and is credited with releasing America's first craft whiskey (Old Potrero) and American craft gin (Junipero Gin) after Prohibition. In 2010, Anchor Distilling Company was sold to a business partnership that included Tony Foglio and London's oldest wine and spirit merchant, Berry Bros. & Rudd and began expanding to incorporate a collection of super-premium artisanal spirits imported from around the world. In 2017, Anchor Distilling became Hotaling & Co. The new name is a nod to one of Anchor Distilling's most beloved small batch whiskies (Old Potrero Hotaling's Whiskey) and to the San Francisco legend A.P. Hotaling, who came out West during the Gold Rush and quickly became one of the most reputable spirits dealers in the country. Today, Hotaling & Co. celebrates exciting growth and achievements; marking its 29th year of distilling and its 12th year of commercially uniting likeminded distillers from around the world to share the passion and raise the bar.

Hotaling & Co.'s portfolio includes Luxardo Liqueurs & Cherries, Nikka Whisky, Junipero Gin, HINE Cognac, Convite Mezcal, Kavalan Whisky, Denizen Rum, HIRSCH Selected Whiskeys, Writers' Tears Whiskey, Old Pulteney Whisky, Speyburn Whisky, Balblair Whisky, Arran Whisky, Old Potrero Rye Whiskey, and more. Visit www.HotalingandCo.com for a full list of brands.

About the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence®

The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence® are a cutting-edge Order of queer and trans nuns. Since their first appearance in San Francisco on Easter Sunday, 1979, the Sisters have devoted themselves to community service, ministry, activism and outreach to those on the fringe. The Sisters believe all people have the right to express their authentic identity and unique beauty. Following their vows to "expiate stigmatic guilt and promulgate universal joy," they use humor and irreverent wit to expose the forces of bigotry, complacency and guilt that chain the human spirit.

Junipero Gin Introduces the Inaugural San Francisco Martini Week (PRNewswire)

Junipero Gin (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hotaling