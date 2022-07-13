CAE unveils new brand identity and logo to reflect its bold vision for the future

MONTREAL, July 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) - CAE unveiled today its new visual brand identity and logo to reflect its bold vision for the future, and further support its high-tech culture and mission. This evolution reinforces CAE's mission to prepare people in critical roles for the moments that matter, equipping them with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world using advanced technologies that elevate safety standards, human performance, and outcomes. CAE marks these changes as it celebrates 75 years of industry-firsts, a remarkable journey distinguished by the organization's noble purpose to make the world a safer place.

"CAE has been recognized globally over three-quarters of a century as an innovation leader, and in the last two decades, for expanding its critical role as our customers' partner of choice for simulation products, training services, and most recently, technology solutions. Our new logo reflects our heritage, this evolution, and our bold vision for the future, which involves us leaning even deeper into technology to revolutionize the way we serve our markets," said Marc Parent, CAE's President and CEO. "Staying ahead of foundational technology shifts has long been part of our history. As we enter the next horizon, our new CAE brand identity and logo will illuminate our broader mission and focus on the future, which is to lead at the frontier of digital immersion with high tech training and operational support solutions to make the world a safer place."

CAE's new visual brand identity and logo highlight the company's unique innovative culture and its reputation as a bold, modern, and excellence-driven leader, while reflecting its investment in the technologies of tomorrow. With nine acquisitions made since March 2020, bringing transformational new capabilities, CAE demonstrated its ambition to seize highly strategic growth opportunities and expansion into adjacent markets. And with an investment of C$1 billion in innovation over five years, CAE is underscoring its commitment to bringing the digital and physical worlds closer together through technology.

CAE's new visual brand identity and logo will be progressively deployed across its global network of 200 sites in over 35 countries.



Find CAE's Multimedia Centre here

About CAE

At CAE, we equip people in critical roles with the expertise and solutions to create a safer world. As a technology company, we digitalize the physical world, deploying simulation training and critical operations support solutions. Above all else, we empower pilots, airlines, defence and security forces, and healthcare practitioners to perform at their best every day and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with more than 13,000 employees in more than 200 sites and training locations in over 35 countries. CAE represents 75 years of industry firsts—the highest-fidelity flight and mission simulators, surgical manikins, and personalized training programs powered by artificial intelligence. We're investing our time and resources into building the next generation of cutting-edge, digitally immersive training and critical operations solutions. Today and tomorrow, we'll make sure our customers are ready for the moments that matter. www.cae.com

Follow us on

Twitter @CAE_Inc

Facebook www.facebook.com/cae.inc

LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/cae

View original content:

SOURCE CAE INC.