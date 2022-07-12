Turn Therapeutics Announces Positive In-Vivo Data for Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Candidate

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Turn Therapeutics, a biotechnology company developing innovative products for infectious disease, advanced wound care, and dermatology, today announced positive in-vivo data for its therapeutic candidate (GX-03) as a non-invasive treatment for Basal Cell Carcinoma (BCC). Basal Cell Carcinoma is a highly prevalent, non-melanoma skin cancer with limited non-invasive treatment options.

Group 1 - Control,Group 2 - GX-03,Group 3 - 5-FU (PRNewswire)

In a large human tumor xenograft study over 30 days, GX-03 showed statistically significant inhibition of tumor growth compared to placebo. The study also incorporated a standard of care chemotherapeutic comparator arm, Fluorouracil (5-FU). In the study, GX-03 inhibited tumor growth in a numerically significant manner as compared to 5-FU, as well.

Turn commissioned this study due to research suggesting that its active ingredient, a quaternary ammonium, may act as a Hedgehog signaling transduction inhibitor via disruption of primary ciliary architecture. Intact ciliary architecture is necessary for Hedgehog signaling, and non-melanoma skin cancers are known to be a byproduct of aberrant Hedgehog signaling. Additional research intended to verify the specifics of the mechanism of action is ongoing.

"Basal Cell Carcinoma is the most common form of cancer, and treatments have not improved for the millions of patients that are affected by this disease," said Bradley Burnam, CEO of Turn Therapeutics. "Given the significance of this data and the enormity of disease prevalence, we are exploring prioritization of this indication in our therapeutic pipeline."

In-vivo models and real-world evidence have shown the ability of Turn's patented drug delivery technology, PermaFusion®, to deliver APIs through keratinous tissue, such as skin and nails. This in-vivo data for non-melanoma skin cancer supports an ever-growing body of therapeutic targets for its technology.

About Turn Therapeutics™

Turn Therapeutics is a concept-to-approval biotechnology company focused on novel, best in class products for infection control, skin disease, and wound care. The company's proprietary technologies are used every day by world-leading healthcare institutions to care for a variety of skin and wound conditions. For more information, visit www.turntherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements:

The statements contained herein may include prospects, statements of future expectations, and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Actual results, performance, or events may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Zach Keating

info@turntherapeutics.com

Group 1 - Control,Group 2 - GX-03,Group 3 - 5-FU (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Turn Therapeutics) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Turn Therapeutics, Inc.