Open Sky Group Announces New CEO, Chad Kramlich

RALEIGH, N.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder solutions, announces that Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Chad Kramlich, has been named CEO, effective July 1, 2022. Former CEO, Curt Sardeson, will redirect his attention to focus solely on Open Sky Group's inorganic growth.

Kramlich joined Open Sky Group in 2015 and moved to the role of CRO three years ago. Since then, he has effectively grown the firm's client roster by 150% with a 321% increase in workforce and 299% increase in overall revenues. He spearheaded improvements to the company's culture resulting in a better work-life balance and expansion of time off and an increase in health coverage for all employees. Chad has also furthered the development and empowerment of the leadership team across sales, marketing, and client services.

"Over the last seven years, our company has evolved a great deal," said Sardeson, who will steer Open Sky Group's new growth opportunities involving mergers and acquisitions. "Chad's deep experience with client services and his leadership with our marketing and sales teams have given him the background to be the perfect CEO in leading our efforts for continued growth on today's ever-challenging, global logistics stage."

Kramlich was most recently appointed to Blue Yonder's Partner Advisory Board, strengthening ties with Blue Yonder, even as Open Sky Group earned its fifth Blue Yonder Top Channel Partner Award in North America since 2017.

"It's an exciting time to be in the supply chain software business," Kramlich said. "As the digital economy drives customer expectations to new heights and technology plays a bigger role in the way fulfillment gets done, we expect to see new opportunities arise to help our clients improve business outcomes and create amazing experiences for their customers. I'm excited for this opportunity to continue Open Sky Group's growth, expand our industry leading culture and deepen our relationships with our clients and Blue Yonder."

Since its founding in 2006, Open Sky Group has pioneered numerous breakthroughs in the way warehouse, labor, and transportation management systems are deployed and serviced. For instance, its agile methodology and no-modifications approach to implementation are designed to accelerate client time-to-value, while its managed services help ensure optimal system performance and productivity from WMS, LMS, and TMS investments.

In 2017, the company partnered with Australia-based FourPL to launch Open Sky Group Pty Ltd, establishing a global presence for the firm. This association was further emphasized in 2021, when the firm signed world-ranked PGA Tour Australian golfer, Cameron Smith, as its brand ambassador.

"We've been a client of Open Sky Group since 2018 and I've known Chad since his time at RedPrairie," said Director of Infrastructure, IT at Brother International Corporation, Robert Higgins. "Open Sky Group's forward-thinking, client-focus, and high level of energy, support my Team's ability to provide solutions that support our business operations and help Brother remain a top competitor in our sector for many years."

Open Sky Group was recently listed as an industry leader in ARC Advisory Group's latest WMS Global Market 2020-2025 System Integration and Consulting Services Analysis Report.

"Having a channel partner like Open Sky Group in our corner year after year adds a lot of value to our Blue Yonder platform and solutions that bring digital transformation to our joint customers, ensuring their supply chains can pivot around disruptions and be ready for what's next," said Wayne Usie, Executive Vice President- Market Development, Blue Yonder.

ABOUT OPEN SKY GROUP

Open Sky Group, global specialists in Blue Yonder warehouse management, labor management, and transportation management solutions, helps lower costs and risk with its proprietary methodology and no-modifications approach to upgrades and implementations. As the largest, dedicated Blue Yonder WMS Implementation partner and one of the first accredited for WMS, Open Sky Group is committed to client success and strives every day to be the best consulting partner on the planet for supply chain solutions.

