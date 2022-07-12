Official Statement from Family Federation for World Peace and Unification International ("Unification Church") On the Criminal Investigation of Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's Assassination

GAPYEONG, South Korea, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Federation for World Peace and Unification (FFWPU) International, commonly referred to as the "Unification Church," offers heartfelt condolences to the family of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and the people of Japan who are grieving Mr. Abe's tragic assassination.

Following the news of Mr. Abe's death, some news media have included uncorroborated rumors about this tragedy in their reports.

Some of these allegations were addressed at a Tokyo press conference convened by our Japanese headquarters. FFWPU International would like to share these verified facts.

What is the connection of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to the "Unification Church"?

Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe sent brief remarks to two difference online 'Rally of Hope' events in the past year, which spoke on themes of peace in Asia. The events were hosted by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) and other organizations, including FFWPU.

While UPF and FFWPU share the same founders, UPF is an independent NGO in general consultative status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations.

What is the connection between Tetsuya Yamagami and the "Unification Church"?

Mr. Yamagami, is not a member of FFWPU, nor do any of our records show a past affiliation. However, our own internal investigation can confirm that his mother is a member of FFWPU and participates occasionally in church activities.

Mr. Yamagami's reported allegation that his mother's donations to FFWPU caused family problems is a matter to be investigated by the police. Whatever his grievances, we wholeheartedly condemn violence and murder.

We can confirm that Mr. Yamagami test-fired his homemade weapon the night before the assassination at a building that was formerly used as a FFWPU church. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

Other than preliminary questions about the association of Mr. Yamagami with FFWPU, the police have not yet contacted us about this criminal investigation. Local representatives of FFWPU will fully cooperate with any inquiries from authorities and make relevant information available to the press as appropriate.

We ask that media organizations maintain their professional commitment to accuracy, impartiality, and objectivity.

FFWPU will redouble its efforts to foster a world of lasting peace. Once again, we are deeply saddened by the loss of one of the world's great statesmen. May God's grace and blessings be with the late prime minister, his family, the Japanese people, and those grieving around the world.

