Nexus Capital Management LP Announces Investment in Lamps Plus

LOS ANGELES, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Capital Management LP ("Nexus"), a Los Angeles-based private equity firm, announced today it has led a strategic investment in Lamps Plus, Inc. (the "Company"), an omnichannel retailer of lighting, ceiling fans and other home furnishing products. Lamps Plus sells products through LampsPlus.com, its physical store locations, and third party marketplaces.

"We are extremely excited to be the first institutional capital partnering with Dennis and Manja Swanson, the founders of Lamps Plus" said Damian Giangiacomo, Partner at Nexus. "Lamps Plus is an iconic brand with a national presence and we look forward to supporting the Company's next phase of growth."

Dennis Swanson added, "Lamps Plus has built a leading position in the lighting category over the past several decades. I want to thank our employees, customers and vendor partners for helping us reach this milestone in the Company's history. I look forward to working closely with the Nexus team to facilitate the continued success and expansion of the Company's leading market position."

Clark Linstone, the President and Chief Operating Officer of Lamps Plus, said, "I am extremely proud of the dynamic team members that drive Lamps Plus every day, and I am thankful for their contributions that have delivered the Company to this point and will propel us to a strong future."

Lamps Plus began as a brick & mortar retailer in Southern California and over time has successfully transitioned its business towards the ecommerce channel. The Company is now the nation's largest specialty lighting retailer and sells a combination of in-house and third-party brands. Lamps Plus is known for its large product assortment and strong design capabilities.

"Lamps Plus competes at an attractive intersection of building products, consumer and ecommerce, and aligns with our extensive experience investing across that spectrum to support management's focus on execution and innovation," Giangiacomo concluded. "On behalf of Nexus, I would like to express my gratitude to the Lamps Plus team for working with us on this transaction. We look forward to working closely with them and the Company's employees on this next chapter for the business."

Deutsche Bank Securities, Inc. acted as financial advisor and Munger Tolles & Olsen LLP served as legal advisor to Nexus. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as financial advisor and Buchalter served as legal advisor to Lamps Plus on the transaction.

About Lamps Plus

Lamps Plus is the nation's largest specialty lighting retailer with over 96,000 SKUs across lighting and other furniture categories. Lamps Plus sells products across a variety of price points and styles, making shopping easier for homebuyers and design professionals.

For more information about Lamps Plus, please visit LampsPlus.com.

About Nexus Capital Management LP

Nexus is an alternative asset investment management company based in Los Angeles, California that was founded in 2013. Nexus employs a flexible investment mandate that focuses on long-term value creation by partnering with leading management teams and businesses.

For more information on Nexus, please visit www.nexuslp.com.

