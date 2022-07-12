Motto Mortgage Resolute Now Open in South Carolina

New mortgage brokerage franchise provides homebuyers and refinancers competitive rates and access to local professionals that understand the South Carolina market

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage, the first-and-only national mortgage brokerage franchise in the United States focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Greenville, South Carolina serving all markets throughout the Palmetto State. Motto Mortgage Resolute is the seventh Motto Mortgage office open for business in the state.

Motto Mortgage Resolute is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage established by Lee and Laura Linhart, who bring more than 30 years of combined experience in the real estate industry. Lee and Laura have several realty offices in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee, as well as a Property Management Company located in North Carolina. They've both been recognized as top producers by RE/MAX including being named a top 100 Broker and were named to the RealTrends 2022 Top 500 and Top 50 Movers lists, to name a few. The Linharts have made it a goal to always provide impeccable customer service and to stay current with market trends making them an innovative team in the industry.

"Motto Mortgage Resolute offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in the Upstate," said Lee Linhart. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Jessica Bagwell will serve as a Senior Loan Officer and Operations Manager for the office. With more than 30 years' experience in residential mortgage lending, Jessica is a mortgage professional that takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Resolute can be reached at 864-475-7300. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Resolute:

Motto Mortgage Resolute (OFFICE NMLS #2261265) is a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of South Carolina, located at 225-C N Main St, Greenville, SC 29601. To learn more, please visit Motto Mortgage Resolute or call 864-475-7300. Jessica Bagwell: NMLS: 1905949

