Harbour Group's Cattron Acquires Tyro Remotes, LLC

ST. LOUIS, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cattron, a subsidiary of Control Solutions, a Harbour Group company, has acquired Tyro Remotes, LLC ("Tyro"), Jeff Fox, Harbour Group's chairman and chief executive officer, announced today. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Tyro is based in Almelo, Netherlands. Founded in 1995, it manufactures radio remote controls and wireless emergency stops primarily used in mobile equipment control applications.

Mr. Fox commented, "Tyro is a strong addition to Cattron because it expands the range of remote control product offerings, technology, and applications that Cattron offers globally. Tyro is an established brand in Europe with strong customer relationships spanning many years."

Ryan Wooten, CEO of Control Solutions, added: "The combination of the Tyro and Cattron portfolios and associated expertise extends the range of applications and customers that we support with our control products. The expanded geographic footprint of both companies will also enable us to scale faster into new markets."

About Control Solutions

Control Solutions and its subsidiaries provide an extensive suite of machine control solutions, including remote control, engine control, process automation and telemetry, to industrial equipment markets under the Cattron, LOFA, and DynaGen brands.

About Harbour Group

Harbour Group is a privately owned operations-focused company based in St. Louis, Missouri. Harbour Group's companies are engaged in manufacturing and distribution across diverse industries, including outdoor living products, stainless-steel hose fittings, remote monitoring solutions, control solutions, LED lighting, flow control, thermal management solutions, boiler systems, professional diagnostic and repair tools, and auxiliary plastic processing equipment. Since its founding in 1976, Harbour Group has acquired 222 companies in 48 different industries.

SOURCE Harbour Group