Demandbase Recognized for Standout Achievements in MarTech and ABM at B2B Ignite London

SAN FRANCISCO, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, announced today prestigious award wins from B2B Ignite London. At the world's biggest B2B marketing learning and networking experience, Demandbase was honored with the silver award for ABM Platform of the Year, the top award for overall MarTech platform of the year, as well as a bronze award for the Best Use of MarTech for Demand Generation (alongside customer Pluralsight).

"It's always a thrill to meet and learn from other leaders at the B2B Ignite event, and accepting these awards for our company was icing on the cake," says Paul Gibson, vice president, international at Demandbase. "All of us at Demandbase work tirelessly to keep elevating our go-to-market suite and better serve our customers. These award wins are a real endorsement of the way we support B2B sales and marketing teams around the world with our exceptional products and fantastic people. Thank you to B2B Ignite for the distinction."

Demandbase has been busy in the last couple of years growing, adding richer data and new functionality to its comprehensive platform, and cementing its position as the leading B2B go-to-market platform. Earning these awards is a testament to its strong foundation as an ABM solution and all it's become beyond that, delivering true account intelligence through advertising, account-based experience, and sales intelligence.

Demandbase is Smarter GTMTM for B2B brands. We help marketing and sales teams spot the juiciest opportunities earlier and progress them faster by injecting Account Intelligence into every step of the buyer journey and orchestrating every action. For more information about Demandbase, visit www.demandbase.com .

