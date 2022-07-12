BitGive Reaches Agreement to Transfer Assets to Heifer International to Enhance Its Cryptocurrency Donation Capabilities

Foremost among the assets being acquired is BitGive's premier donation platform, GiveTrack™

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BitGive , the first Bitcoin 501(c)(3) nonprofit, today announced that it has reached an agreement to transfer its assets to Heifer International , a global development organization on a mission to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way. As part of the agreement, Heifer International will take ownership of GiveTrack ™, BitGive's donation platform; the GiveTrack logo and brand assets; and the BitGive logo and brand assets. Over the next year, Heifer International will develop the GiveTrack platform to further its cryptocurrency capabilities.

From its founding in 2013 to the present, BitGive helped nonprofit organizations from 29 countries in Africa, Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas directly benefit more than 57,000 people. Via the GiveTrack platform, the nonprofit used blockchain technology to enable donations in bitcoin, cryptocurrencies, or traditional currencies, providing nonprofits a secure and transparent payment system and donors a way to track and view the impact of their donations. BitGive pioneered greater transparency for donors, reducing transaction costs and providing a way to track the end use of their donations.

Over its nine years, BitGive worked directly with many nonprofit organizations, including Heifer International. Other notable organizations that leveraged BitGive include Save the Children Mexico , Code to Inspire , Black Girls Code , and GiveDirectly .

"I am proud to say that BitGive has accomplished the mission we set out to achieve," said Connie Gallippi, Founder and Executive Director Emeritus of BitGive. "When I founded BitGive, my goal was to show the power of Bitcoin and blockchain technology to make a difference in the lives of people around the world. Today, with many other organizations following in BitGive's footsteps, we believe that the best way to move forward is by entrusting BitGive to Heifer International, an organization with a long track record of global impact. Under Heifer International's leadership, BitGive will enter a new chapter and continue advancing the use of this innovative technology for social impact."

"Technology has an important role to play in our work with small-scale farmers around the world as they end hunger and poverty in their communities," said Pierre Ferrari, President and CEO of Heifer International. "We firmly believe farmers and donors want greater transparency into the impact of our work and how program funds are deployed. With BitGive's platform, we will be developing new ways to engage with our life-changing work around the world, while mobilizing new resources in support of our mission."

About BitGive

BitGive Foundation, established in 2013, is the world's first Bitcoin and Blockchain technology nonprofit 501(c)(3). BitGive was created with the goal of strengthening the global community's philanthropic impact by facilitating a faster, affordable, transparent, and more secure process for moving funds all around the world. To learn more about BitGive, visit bitgivefoundation.org or follow @BitGiveOrg .

About Heifer International

Since 1944, Heifer International has worked with more than 39 million people around the world to end hunger and poverty in a sustainable way. Working with rural communities in 21 countries in Africa, Asia, and the Americas, including the United States, Heifer International supports farmers and local food producers to strengthen local economies and build secure livelihoods that provide a living income. For information, visit https://www.heifer.org .

