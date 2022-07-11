Potbelly Celebrates Summer with Flavors of the Mediterranean

Gyro Flat Sandwich brings another unique LTO to the Summertime Lineup

CHICAGO, July 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Potbelly (NASDAQ: PBPB) ("Potbelly" or the "Company") is bringing back the Gyro Flat! This fan favorite, simmering with flavors of traditional Greek street food, made its triumphant return Tuesday, July 5th for a limited time during the summer season.

The flavorful sandwich is filled with lamb and beef gyro meat, topped with tangy tzatziki sauce, crumbled feta, and fresh onion and tomato on flatbread – always served the Potbelly way, toasted at 500 degrees.

"Potbelly is committed to delivering the highest quality, craveable sandwiches that satisfy any consumer palette. We are excited to keep the good vibes going this summer with the return of this fan favorite," said David Daniels, CMO of Potbelly. "This delicious sandwich is a slight twist on the classic Gyro and yet another great addition to our stellar lineup of hot, oven-toasted sandwiches."

The tasty, toasty excitement doesn't stop there, on Tuesday, July 12, Potbelly Perks members who buy one Gyro Flat sandwich, get any Original-sized sandwich free . If you're not a member already, don't fret, it's not too late to sign up and take advantage of this offer.

To make the offer even sweeter, new fans downloading the app, and signing up for a Potbelly Perks reward account, earn another free sandwich after their first purchase.

For more information on Potbelly, visit www.potbelly.com .

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation is a neighborhood sandwich concept that has been feeding customers' smiles with warm, toasty sandwiches, signature salads, hand-dipped shakes and other fresh menu items, customized just the way customers want them, for more than 40 years. Potbelly promises Fresh, Fast & Friendly service in an environment that reflects the local neighborhood. Since opening its first shop in Chicago in 1977, Potbelly has expanded to neighborhoods across the country, with more than 400 company-owned shops in the United States. Additionally, Potbelly franchisees operate over 40 shops in the United States. For more information, please visit our website at www.potbelly.com .

