Updated Action1 RMM Automates Mitigation and Remediation of Security Vulnerabilities in Hybrid Work Environments

HOUSTON, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Action1 Corporation, provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use remote monitoring and management (RMM) cloud-native platform, today released a new version of Action1 RMM. The new features empower MSPs and IT departments to mitigate and remediate security vulnerabilities on their managed endpoints faster and more efficiently — as required to secure and support today's work-from-anywhere workforce.

New features:

Automated reusable policies. IT teams can automate policy-based endpoint management and vulnerability mitigation using the Script Library, which includes dozens of ready-to-use scripts and can be supplemented with custom ones. The pre-built scripts help IT teams maintain secure device configurations and streamline vital security tasks in hybrid work environments, such as remotely wiping data from a lost or stolen computer.





More control over the patching process. IT teams can deploy patches to remediate security vulnerabilities on their endpoints in a more streamlined manner, thanks to simplified testing of new policies and the ability to customize the schedule for rerunning actions and policies on endpoints that were previously powered off. Improved reporting makes it easier to ensure that anti-virus applications are up to date on all endpoints.

"Hybrid work makes it difficult to manage endpoints effectively and promptly patch critical flaws that threat actors are eager to exploit, since using known vulnerabilities is an easy way to break into organization's systems," said Mike Walters, President and co-founder of Action1. "The new version of Action1 RMM allows IT teams to decrease the mean time to remediate critical security vulnerabilities and prevent security breaches and ransomware attacks."

The new version is available at www.action1.com. It is free for the first 100 endpoints.

About Action1 Corporation

Action1 is the provider of the #1 secure and easy-to-use cloud-native RMM that delivers real-time visibility into vulnerabilities and IT assets. It enables security risk mitigation via policy-based patching and deployment of OS and third-party software, and includes a remote desktop compliant with modern privacy laws. The company was founded by Netwrix cybersecurity veterans Alex Vovk and Mike Walters to give companies and MSPs a modern and secure alternative to legacy on-premises solutions that do not function in hybrid workforce environments. For more information, please visit www.action1.com.

