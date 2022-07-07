Osceola Capital Backed Quote.com Acquires Ring2Media

TAMPA, Fla., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quote.com, a portfolio company of Osceola Capital, announced the acquisition of Ring2Media, a leading direct response marketing agency specializing in Medicare enrollment.

The acquisition will be consolidated under the Quote.com brand and accelerate the company's penetration of the highly strategic Medicare segment. The Ring2Media acquisition further diversifies Quote.com's core digital product offering by adding expertise in TV/OTT marketing, expanding the company's reach and addressable audience.

Joel Ohman, CEO of Quote.com noted, "The addition of Ring2Media's full-service linear advertising platform will instantly diversify our client portfolio and enable Quote.com to continue to scale across multiple end markets. We look forward to working with Mark and his team on capitalizing on the many strategic opportunities that this acquisition presents."

Mark Fidel, CEO of Ring2Media added, "We are very excited to be joining forces with Joel and the Quote.com team. Quote.com's high intent traffic platform combined with Osceola's deep M&A and operational expertise will accelerate our growth and unlock unique value for all customers and stakeholders."

Osceola Capital Managing Partner Ben Moe commented, "We are excited to continue to grow the Quote.com platform and expand our market reach into adjacent advertising channels and categories. The addition of Ring2Media brings significant and complementary scale to the Quote.com platform, and we are actively targeting additional acquisitions that will continue to strengthen our product offering."

McDermott Will & Emery served as legal advisor to Quote.com. MTS Health Partners and Bass Berry & Sims served as financial advisor and legal advisor to Ring2Media, respectively. Capital Southwest Corporation and Plexus Capital provided financing for the acquisition.

About Quote.com

Quote.com (formerly 360 Quote) connects high-intent insurance shoppers to the world's best and most trusted brands. It is a diversified tech-enabled digital media and performance marketing platform, with the Quote.com proprietary technology platform powering dozens of owned and operated high-performing consumer-centric brands, and hundreds more via partnerships and integrations. They work with insurance carriers, agencies, agents, and their intermediaries to power customer acquisition at scale for Medicare, auto, home, and life insurance across organic search, paid search, social, television, and more.

About Osceola Capital

Headquartered in Tampa, FL, Osceola Capital is a lower-middle market private equity fund. Osceola partners with growing high-quality companies in the business services, healthcare services, tech-enable services, and industrial services space. Osceola seeks to bring value-added expertise in M&A, operations, strategy, and finance to small companies and together help the company achieve their full potential. Target investments include control positions in entrepreneur and family-owned businesses with revenue between $5 million and $75 million or EBITDA between $2 million and $10 million. For more information, please visit www.osceola.com.

