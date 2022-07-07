Match Group Joins the United Nations Global Compact

Company's Inclusion Further Demonstrates Commitment to Universal Sustainability Principles

DALLAS, July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ) announced today that it has joined the United Nations Global Compact, the world's largest corporate initiative advancing sustainable and socially responsible business practices. By joining the initiative, Match Group has committed to sending regular updates to the UN Secretary-General tracking its progress implementing the Ten Principles of the UN Global Compact, which focuses on fundamental responsibilities in the areas of human rights, labor, environment, and anti-corruption.

The UN Global Compact includes more than 15,000 companies and 3,800 non-business signatories based in over 160 countries, and more than 69 local networks. As a member, Match Group is committed to help the UN achieve its Sustainable Development Goals to achieve a better future for all.

"We're excited to partner with the UN Global Compact and build on the vital work we are doing to support our communities," said Joanna Rice, Head of Corporate Social Responsibility at Match Group. "As part of our fundamental mission to create meaningful connections, responsible business practices that positively impact our communities are foundational to what we do."

Match Group and its brands have been named a "Best Place to Work" by Built In , received a Digiday Worklife Award , and been recognized by the Human Rights Campaign for LGBTQ+ equality in the workplace. Match Group also expanded its healthcare benefits to cover travel for reproductive and gender-affirming healthcare for employees who cannot receive the care in their home state. It has invested in environmental sustainability, achieving carbon neutrality in 2021 and most recently supporting reforestation efforts with One Tree Planted .

About Match Group

Match Group (NASDAQ: MTCH ), through its portfolio companies, is a leading provider of digital technologies designed to help people make meaningful connections. Our global portfolio of brands includes Tinder®, Match®, Meetic®, OkCupid®, Hinge®, Pairs™, PlentyOfFish®, OurTime®, Azar®, Hakuna Live™, and more, each built to increase our users' likelihood of connecting with others. Through our trusted brands, we provide tailored services to meet the varying preferences of our users. Our services are available in over 40 languages to our users all over the world.

