Joseph Coughlin and Warren Macdonald Will Be Featured Speakers at WFG's Convention 2022

Joseph Coughlin, Ph.D., leads the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) AgeLab. He teaches in MIT's Department of Urban Studies and Planning, as well as the Sloan School's Advanced Management Program. Mr. Coughlin conducts research on the impact of global demographic change and technology trends on both consumer behavior and business strategy. In addition to serving on several corporate advisory boards, he has authored several books regarding longevity and the economy. Mr. Coughlin will share what he has learned from his research regarding life, work, and retirement. His innovation in longevity planning is vital to all people and organizations as we move into the future.

"How do you build resilience in times of extraordinary change?" This is one of many questions Warren Macdonald will ask, leading his listeners through the thought process of reframing how we look at our challenges. Mr. Macdonald will speak at the WFG Leadership meeting and will show that with the perception of choice, we have the power to select our future. Warren Macdonald is an Australian environmentalist, explorer, double above-knee amputee and motivational speaker who delivers inspiring presentations. He works with business people looking to develop resilience and foster a mindset shift toward "out of the box" thinking for better outcomes.

In addition to these two powerhouse speakers, Marshall William Faulk will interview a surprise special guest, an NFL Hall of Famer, at WFG Convention 2022. Mr. Faulk is a former American football running back who played in the National Football League for 13 seasons with the Indianapolis Colts and St. Louis Rams. He was inducted to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2011 and the College Football Hall of Fame in 2017. These days, in his second career, Mr. Faulk scores wins off the field by working to educate others about finances and insurance and show how people can get their money to work for them. Marshall Faulk runs his own WFGIA agency in San Diego and offers a full list of insurance and financial products.

"I am excited that many of our WFG agents will be attending this year's Elevate 2022 convention," says Rick Williams, President, World Financial Group Insurance Agency of Canada Inc. "We are looking forward to everyone joining us, to learn from our presenters on how to reap the benefits of being a successful business owner."

