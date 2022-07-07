Azzur Group Appoints Todd McEvoy, Senior Director of Laboratory Services

LEHIGH VALLEY, Pa., July 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Azzur Labs , headquartered in Lehigh Valley, Pa., announces the appointment of Todd McEvoy to Senior Director of Laboratory Services, Pa.

AzzurGroup_Logo (PRNewsfoto/Azzur Group) (PRNewswire)

Azzur Labs, an Azzur Group company, specializes in analytical testing necessary to help biopharmaceutical, medical device, and health care businesses start, scale, and sustain their GxP organizations.

Dr. McEvoy, who holds a PhD in analytical chemistry from the University of Texas at Austin, brings to Azzur an exceptional background of complex scientific output, lab training, and management. In his new role, he oversees all aspects of the Lehigh Valley laboratory operations, such as developing and implementing new testing and technology, as well as training and coaching of employees. Todd is an Association of Lab Managers (ALMA) board member and past president, as well as a Youth Association Coach for soccer, baseball, flag football, lacrosse, and basketball in South Parkland.

"I am thrilled to join an organization that truly believes the health, wellbeing, and education of their employees is crucial to the success of the business," said McEvoy. "As a leader within the business, I look forward to guiding a team that delights their customers through delivering technical excellence. I am committed to supporting a positive workplace culture and enabling employees to learn and grow their skills."

"We are excited to welcome Todd as the newest leader at Azzur Labs headquarters. Todd's leadership experience and scientific background will play an essential role in supporting the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical devices industries," said Kym Faylor , President of Azzur Labs.

Since its inception, Azzur Labs has been credited locally and nationally not only for its range of laboratory services but also for its company culture and rapid expansion. Todd plays a pivotal role in continuing Azzur Labs' growth, ensuring accurate, quality, and reliable results, while remaining nimble in method modification and development, and validation of new methods, as well as retaining and attracting unique talent, and providing a mechanism for professional growth and development.

In addition to its Schnecksville, Pa location, Azzur Labs has locations in Boston, Ma.; Raleigh, NC.; Chicago, Il.; Dallas, Tx.; and San Diego, Ca. For more information about Azzur Labs, visit AzzurLabs.com .

About Azzur Labs

Azzur Labs , an Azzur Group company, is a contract laboratory serving the pharmaceutical, medical device, and biotechnology industries. With locations across the nation, we provide customers with analytical testing, microbiology, and other services to ensure regulatory compliance From Discovery To DeliveryTM.

About Azzur Group

A nationwide network of companies delivering professional services across the life sciences industry, Azzur Group is dedicated to providing customers with practical and proven solutions from Discovery to Delivery™. Azzur Group has more than 250 industry partners, including 80% of the top pharma/biotech manufacturers in the U.S. As one of the fastest growing privately held companies in America, Azzur Group provides customers with the project management, consulting, facility solutions, engineering, validation, IT, calibration/maintenance, learning, and laboratory services they need to remain innovative and competitive. For more information, visit Azzur.com. Follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , and Facebook .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Azzur Group, LLC