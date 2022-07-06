REV Capital Announces New Commercial Finance Division with Strategic Appointment

New division and appointment to help REV Capital reach new markets in its quest to reinvent factoring

TORONTO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - REV Capital, the leading provider of factoring & cashflow financing in Canada and the United States announces a new Commercial Finance Division along with the appointment of Mark Dubs as President – Eastern Division.

Mark Dubs is an industry veteran with more than 20 years of experience building highly profitable and diversified commercial finance portfolios. He is a well-known and highly respected leader in the secured finance industry and his expertise will prove instrumental in REV Capital's continued expansion into the Commercial Finance market.

As the former Senior Vice President at Triumph Business Capital, Dubs brings a transparent, flexible, customer-centric approach to building sustainable commercial finance portfolios. "I'm thrilled to join a growing team with a phenomenal reputation. I have been looking for a reliable home for my clients at a shop with an appetite for sustainable growth and rapid expansion – I believe I found exactly that at REV Capital. I look forward to expanding Rev Capital's reach and presence in New York and across the United States," said Dubs.

This appointment, along with the strategic restructuring of the Eastern Division to specialize in Commercial Finance, will help REV Capital in its goal of reinventing factoring by reaching untapped markets. "We have been actively looking for experienced leaders to help us build out our general portfolio and help us educate and reach untapped markets. Mark's hunger for expansion coupled with his extensive knowledge, experience, and network make him a perfect choice to lead this next stage of growth for REV's Eastern Division," said Loren Shifrin, CEO at REV Capital.

This marks REV Capital's fourth strategic appointment in two years. The company continues to expand its local presence in the United States while increasing its overall reach across the entire country. REV Capital will continue to invest in key markets as part of its commitment to reach new markets and its pursuit to provide SMEs with a transparent, affordable, and flexible finance partner that's invested in their success.

ABOUT REV CAPITAL

REV Capital is a rapidly growing financial factoring company and asset-based lender with seven offices across North America. They are leading providers of trustworthy, transparent, and reliable cashflow solutions that provide clients with financial stability and opportunities for growth. For more information visit www.revinc.com

