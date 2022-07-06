JLL acquires leading real estate valuation advisory firm Metropolitan Valuation Services

NYC Tri-State based team strengthens JLL's capacity to 30 dedicated valuations professionals helping investors and lenders navigate the changing face of real estate values

CHICAGO, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- JLL (NYSE: JLL) today announced it has acquired Metropolitan Valuation Services ("MVS"), one of the largest independent commercial property appraisal and real estate consulting firms in the greater New York metropolitan area.

The addition of 20 valuations professionals to JLL's existing team of 10 creates an advisory powerhouse during a period of intensive pricing discovery. MVS's core competency extends to multi-housing, CBD and suburban office buildings, industrial/warehouse and shopping/retail properties, land, property transfers and market rent studies and appraisals for HUD section 8 properties. MVS was founded in 2003 by Principal and Co-Founder Steven Schleider. Clients include major financial institutions, Fortune 500 corporations, REITs, commercial real estate developers, investors, insurance companies, law firms, City of New York and government agencies.

"MVS, a 20-year-old experienced Tri-State team of highly seasoned professionals with a deep and intimate knowledge of New York, is well placed to empower clients with information and knowledge to help them make the best decisions for their real estate assets. Joining forces with MVS enables JLL to enhance our service for existing clients, strengthen our multi-housing capabilities within this buoyant segment and scale our footprint across the U.S.," said Tony Lenamon, Head of Valuation Advisory at JLL in the Americas.

Executive Vice President Ross Friedman and the existing JLL NYC Tri-State team will join forces with MVS Executive Vice Presidents Peter Rastetter and David Lyon under the leadership of Steven Schleider. "We have a unique and detailed understanding of the Tri-State area and I'm excited by the opportunity to expand our capabilities to better serve our clients as part of JLL," said Steven Schleider, President of Metropolitan Valuation Services.

"With JLL, we will have the resources to scale faster, broaden our existing practice areas, serve new asset sectors and to continue assisting investors and lenders in the NYC Tri-State area. We will also advise lenders and owners on navigating the valuation impacts that the energy mandates and sustainability regulations will have on commercial properties. This will all lead to a better understanding of the upside to be gained by creating healthy, sustainable buildings while helping New York City achieve its net zero targets."

As the top investment market globally over the last decade and a top-two market for cross-border investment over this time period, New York remains a key gateway city for national portfolios and global capital. As economic conditions, mobility patterns, consumer spending and tourism are improving in New York, the market is increasingly solidifying its position as a leading global hub for talent and resilient market for investment.

JLL's 2,000 qualified valuation professionals are connected across more than 50 countries, sharing insights and real-time data to advise on changing market dynamics and trends before they happen. A global community of sector-based specialists, the team delivers tailored client solutions for your real estate and business asset interests, giving an accurate picture of value and risk across any opportunity.

U.S. property valuation and tax consulting services are performed by JLL Valuation & Advisory Services, LLC, a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated.

About Metropolitan Valuation Services

Metropolitan Valuation Services is one of the largest independent commercial property appraisal and real estate consulting firms in the greater New York metropolitan area. Our clients include major financial institutions, Fortune 500 corporations, REITs, commercial real estate developers, investors, insurance companies, law firms, and government agencies.

About JLL

JLL (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. JLL shapes the future of real estate for a better world by using the most advanced technology to create rewarding opportunities, amazing spaces and sustainable real estate solutions for our clients, our people and our communities. JLL is a Fortune 500 company with annual revenue of $19.4 billion, operations in over 80 countries and a global workforce of more than 100,000 as of March 31, 2022. JLL is the brand name, and a registered trademark, of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated. For further information, visit ir.jll.com.

