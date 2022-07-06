Hans Henselman Rejoins Pacific Oak Capital Markets as Chief Executive Officer

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Oak Capital Markets, LLC, an alternative investment distributor, announced today that financial services industry veteran Hans Henselman has rejoined the company as CEO, where he will be responsible for overall firm strategy and providing strategic and tactical guidance to the organization. Henselman previously served as the chief compliance officer of Pacific Oak Capital Advisor and Pacific Oak Capital Markets.

"Hans' previous service in the role of CCO combined with his passion for the value that alternative investments bring to investment portfolios make him an ideal choice to lead this organization," said Keith Hall, co-founder of Pacific Oak Capital Advisors. "We see significant growth ahead, and are confident that his intuition and understanding of the retail marketplace will further enhance sales across our offering platform."

In his new role, Henselman will focus on product development, distribution, business planning, compliance, operations and oversight of the firm's wholesaling operations and activities. Henselman was an instrumental part of the leadership team that formed Pacific Oak Capital Markets in 2019, and he brings more than 25 years of experience in compliance, operations, sales, financial distribution, broker-dealer formation and team building to his role.

"My decision to return to Pacific Oak Capital Markets to be its CEO is one that was easy to make," said Henselman. "The alternative investment arena is compelling and dynamic and there are a host of exciting opportunities that we are eager to capitalize on. I am excited to work with our talented team and to lead them into a future filled with optimism and opportunity."

Henselman graduated from California State University Long Beach with a degree in finance and an emphasis in investments. He holds his FINRA Series 7 and Series 24 licenses.

With the addition of Henselman as CEO, Jeff Kremin continues in his role as managing director of distribution and has accepted the additional responsibility of president of Pacific Oak Capital Markets.

About Pacific Oak Capital Advisors

Pacific Oak Capital Advisors is an alternative investment company that sponsors and manages quality real estate-based investment opportunities for clients of financial advisors and registered investment advisors as well as institutional investors. Formed in 2018, the company is advisor to Pacific Oak Strategic Opportunity REIT and Keppel-Pacific Oak REIT, and sponsor to numerous private real estate investment programs. In total, Pacific Oak Capital Advisors and its affiliated companies currently manage a diverse portfolio of real estate valued in excess of $4 billion. For additional information, please visit PacificOakCapitalAdvisors.com.

About Pacific Oak Capital Markets

Pacific Oak Capital Markets is a wholesaler and managing broker-dealer for alternative investment offerings. Pacific Oak Capital Markets is committed to representing products where financial professionals can match capital with opportunity for their clients. The Pacific Oak Capital Markets team focuses on providing financial solutions to financial advisors and registered investment advisors. Its investment professionals are dedicated to delivering offerings that produce compelling risk-adjusted returns through real estate, private equity, and other alternative investments, including a qualified opportunity zone fund, Delaware Statutory Trust, and other private and public offerings such as SmartStop Strategic Storage Trust VI (SST VI). For additional information, please visit PacificOakCapitalMarkets.com.

