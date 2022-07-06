GAME1 TO PRODUCE FEATURE FILM BASED ON RACHAEL DENHOLLANDER'S GRIPPING MEMOIR 'WHAT IS A GIRL WORTH'

– Sports content studio has engaged screenwriter Janine Eser to adapt Denhollander's memoir subtitled "My Story of Breaking the Silence and Exposing the Truth about Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics" –

LOS ANGELES, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The cutting-edge sports content studio, game1, announced today that it has optioned Rachael Denhollander's memoir What is a Girl Worth: My Story of Breaking the Silence and Exposing the Truth about Larry Nassar and USA Gymnastics and has engaged Janine Eser to adapt the book into a screenplay. Eser recently adapted the screenplay to Trevor Noah's bestselling memoir, Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood, which has Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o attached to star.

"We are honored to partner with Rachael on such an important project," said Beverly Nuako, Vice President of Development at game1. "Her relentless pursuit of justice is an inspiration. We are also privileged to have Janine Eser's thoughtful approach and vision to adapt this extraordinary book. It can't be overstated how critically important it is to represent the hardships that many brave women endured as an effort to challenge a pervasive culture of silence."

The feature film will follow the life of Denhollander, recounting her life up to meeting former USA Gymnastics Team and Michigan State University doctor the subsequent fight to bring justice for his serial abuse of young girls seeking medical care. Despite powerful institutions attempting to cover up his abuse, Denhollander launched an investigation that would ultimately unmask one of the most prolific sexual abusers in recorded history, while building an army of survivors that would take him down. Following her leadership, more than 200 women participated in the criminal prosecution and sentencing of Nasser, leading to his life imprisonment.

"The real story of the Nassar case isn't what happened in the court room – it's how we got there," said Denhollander. "It's the story of what survivors face every day, the cost of speaking up, and all the times the miracle almost didn't happen. It's the story of what happens when each person chooses what is right, over and over again, no matter the cost, and those choices come together and change the world."

In addition to Nuako and Denhollander, game1 contributor Therese Andrews will also play a key role in the development and production of this film, with all three women serving as Executive Producers, while Basil Iwanyk, Greg Economou, and Mark Ciardi will serve as Producers of the film.

"Rachael's strength and perseverance are unparalleled," concluded Andrews. "In the end, her story is incredibly uplifting, filled with hope, perseverance, and ultimately triumph."

