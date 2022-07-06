Curio and Energy Northwest Sign MOU as Used Nuclear Fuel Recycling Industry Partners

Curio's NuCycle Technology Will Repurpose Our Nation's High-level Radioactive Waste

WASHINGTON, July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Curio today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Energy Northwest as an industry partner and potential off-taker of products produced through Curio's NuCycle™ nuclear waste recycling process. This MOU is part of Curio's plans to deploy the Nation's first state-of-the-art commercial nuclear fuel recycling facility that will provide a variety of in-demand commodities and products including domestically produced low-enriched uranium (LEU) nuclear fuel for the current U.S. fleet of nuclear reactors as well as HALEU (high-assay low-enriched uranium) and transuranic based TRUfuel™ for advanced reactors under development.

Yesterday's nuclear waste is holding back the nuclear reactors of tomorrow

"We are proud to announce this important partnership with Energy Northwest," said Edward McGinnis, Chief Executive Officer of Curio. "Yesterday's nuclear waste is holding back tomorrow's reactors. Only approximately 4% of the energy value of our Nation's commercial light water reactor used fuel has been utilized. It's time to tap this enormous stockpile of unused energy and repurpose it into non-carbon-emitting fuel that will help power our future clean electricity generation needs. Curio's partnership with such an important nuclear utility leader as Energy Northwest represents an important step in realizing the full potential of our NuCycle technology."

"Energy Northwest is excited to partner with Curio and explore the promising potential to recycle used low-enriched uranium fuel, which would represent a game-changing development for the future of the commercial nuclear energy industry. Leveraging used fuel as a resource has numerous benefits: from reducing U.S. reliance on foreign fuel and increasing U.S. energy security and independence, to demonstrating the nuclear industry's long-term commitment to sustainability and environmental stewardship. The development of Curio's NuCycle recycling process would be an invaluable tool as we embark on a promising new phase for carbon-free nuclear energy, and Energy Northwest is proud to be a partner in this important undertaking," said Bob Schuetz, Chief Executive Officer of Energy Northwest.

Curio developed NuCycle to recycle used nuclear fuel and develop off-take isotopes for a wide variety of industries to include space, advanced batteries, and nuclear medicine. NuCycle leverages decades of American R&D to create a compact, clean, economical, scalable and proliferation resistant nuclear waste recycling process. With NuCycle, Curio will be able to dramatically reduce the quantity of radioactive nuclear waste and create a new and unprecedented standard for nuclear used fuel recycling across the globe.

Dedicated to solving the most pressing hurdles facing nuclear power, Curio™ is focused on commercializing the case for a closed fuel cycle with nuclear waste recycling and unleashing the full potential of the atom. From closing the cycle to the production of proliferation-hardened alternative fuels for our current fleet of reactors, advanced reactors, nuclear medicine, deep space applications and advanced batteries, Curio sees a bright future of global prosperity powered by the atom.

Energy Northwest develops, owns and operates a diverse mix of electricity generating resources, including Columbia Generating Station, the Northwest's only commercial nuclear energy facility, as well as hydro, solar, battery storage and wind projects. These projects provide carbon-free electricity at the cost of generation – enough clean, cost-effective and reliable energy to power more than a million homes each year. As an independent joint operating agency of Washington state, Energy Northwest comprises 27 public power member utilities from across the state serving more than 1.5 million customers. The agency continually explores new generation projects and technologies to meet the region's clean energy needs.

