BISTROMD ANNOUNCES NEW KETO FLEX MEAL PROGRAM

National Subscription Meal Delivery Service Adds Customizable Keto Meal Plan to Impressive Selection of Doctor-Designed, Chef-Prepared Meals

NAPLES, Fla., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Renowned meal delivery service, bistroMD, added a Keto program to their robust offerings of nutritious, scientifically-supported meal plans. Joining the company's Signature (Men's/Women's), Heart Healthy, Gluten Free, Diabetic Friendly, and Menopause plans, the Keto Flex plan offers users weight loss without the confines of a highly restrictive diet or the time constraints of meal prep and cooking. All bistroMD programs are designed by Chief Medical Officer and co-founder, Dr. Caroline Cederquist to meet the unique nutritional foundation she developed throughout 30 years of working with patients to achieve holistic health, weight loss, and overall wellness.

The ketogenic (keto) diet is a high-fat diet with severely restricted carbohydrate intake. While the traditional keto diet is highly restrictive, bistroMD's Keto Flex plan offers a happy medium. It's the company's lowest carbohydrate plan with entrees averaging 15-20 grams of net carbohydrates per meal. This doctor-approved program is both flexible and effective at improving blood sugar, heart health, and polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS), as well as detoxing from sugar and managing cravings. On bistroMD's Keto Flex plan, positive health benefits are accomplished while avoiding common, unsettling side effects of the traditional keto diet, such as the keto flu, constipation, and vitamin and mineral deficiencies.

"For many who try keto, the diet is a dramatic shift in eating habits that asks us to give up a lot. Restrictive diets like these are not necessary and they negatively impact our long-term health. Recent research shows that moderate carbohydrate diets, like bistroMD's Keto Flex, are just as effective as ultra-low-carb diets," says Dr. Cederquist. "Ultimately, healthy eating is about finding the right eating habits for you and your lifestyle. If people want to try keto, we would like them to do so in a more sustainable way that supports, not hinders, their long-term health and wellness goals."

BistroMD's Keto Flex plan is available in the contiguous United States. A full meal program consisting of seven breakfasts, seven lunches, and six dinners starts at $220. Access to dietitians and an online support community is included in membership. For more information about bistroMD and the Keto Flex plan, please visit bistromd.com.

ABOUT BISTROMD

BistroMD is a subscription service that provides prepared ready-to-eat, gourmet meals, specifically designed for optimal weight loss and long-term weight management. Founded in 2005 by physician, Dr. Caroline Cederquist, bistroMD is consistently ranked #1 in diet meal delivery. Operating with the belief that "food is medicine," it is bistroMD's passion to provide consumers with delicious, good-for-you food to cure their weight-related ailments. BistroMD's meal programs allow for customization and can accommodate special dietary needs including diabetic, gluten free, heart healthy, keto, and low sodium diets. With over 150 meals to choose from, bistroMD is the best weight loss program for individuals who are looking to lose weight but do not want to compromise on good quality food.

Media Contact: Melissa Cederquist, melissa.cederquist@bistromd.com

View original content:

SOURCE BistroMD