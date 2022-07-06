AAG Names Financial Services Industry Veterans to Key Roles Expanding Leadership Bench

IRVINE, Calif., July 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- American Advisors Group (AAG), a national leader in home equity solutions, today announced the expansion of their leadership bench with three key vice president level hires in field sales, operations and human resources. These appointments are the latest in a series of high-profile leadership acquisitions as part of AAG's 2022 corporate development plan.

"We're excited to welcome these financial services industry veterans to our team. They each bring nearly 30 years of experience and business acumen in key industry verticals like banking, lending, and customer experience," said Ed Robinson AAG President and Chief Operating Officer. "They have already contributed significantly to enhancing our customer experience as well as driving program consistency and optimization. We're looking forward to the impact they will have on AAG."

Leadership Profiles:

Nate La Coss : VP Field Sales

Nate brings 20+ years of experience in the mortgage and financial services industry, most recently serving as AVP, Real Estate Originations National Sales Executive for USAA. In that role, he was responsible for providing strategic direction and leadership for loan originations while overseeing Operational Data Analytics, Member Advocacy and the Business Development team.

Dean Griess : VP Learning & Development

Dean will be responsible for developing high impact learning plans and organizational development programs that support the needs of the business. He joins AAG from Charles Schwab, where he was Director of Learning Delivery and Design, focused on creating dynamic training experiences that aligned with business goals and improved career pathing for development.

Lisa Hamilton : VP Underwriting and Appraisal Operations

Lisa joins AAG from City National Bank where she was VP Mortgage Process Improvement and prior to that Director of Business Risk and Control at USAA. Lisa and her team will focus on process improvement and operations optimization.

About AAG

AAG is dedicated to helping older Americans find new ways to fund a better retirement through the responsible use of home equity. As the nation's leader in reverse mortgage lending, AAG offers a suite of home equity solutions — including Home Equity Conversion Mortgages, traditional and proprietary mortgages — that are designed to give seniors a better financial outcome in retirement. AAG is a proud member of the National Reverse Mortgage Lenders Association (NRMLA). To learn more about AAG and reverse mortgage loans, please visit the company's website at www.aag.com.

American Advisors Group, NMLS ID: 9392, 18200 Von Karman Ave., Suite 300, Irvine, CA 92612.

